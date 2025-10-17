Matchup Preview and Final Score Prediction for No. 18 Virginia vs Washington State
Virginia comes in at 5–1, 3–0 in the ACC, and up to No. 18 in the AP poll for the program’s highest spot since 2019. The win at Louisville before the bye was gutsy and loud. It also came with lessons. Finish drives. Tackle clean. Protect the ball. Now the Hoos return home rested and healthier, with center Brady Wilson and left tackle McKale Boley back in the mix, and the chance to hit 6–1 before the schedule tightens again.
However, Tony Elliott can't mistake Washington State’s record for its reality. The Cougars just went to Oxford and pushed No. 4 Ole Miss for four quarters, 31–24, and they played with real bite on both lines. Tony Elliott has been blunt all week. This group plays hard, communicates well, and forces you to earn it on every snap. If Virginia drifts out of the gate after a week off, WSU will hang around. This feels closer than the number.
Virginia Offense vs. Washington State Defense
Virginia’s formula has settled in nicely. Chandler Morris is steady, efficient, and becoming calmer in scrambles and out of the pocket. He has completed at a high clip, used his legs at the correct times, and is managing forced turnovers. Morris's up-and-coming reliability lets a powerful run game breathe. J’Mari Taylor sets the tone between the tackles. Xavier Brown brings burst. Harrison Waylee gives you patience and vision. Noah Vaughn changes the pace and finishes short yardage. When that quartet gets downhill, everything opens.
This is the matchup to lean on. Washington State has allowed roughly 156 rushing yards per game, and Ole Miss ripped off chunks last week. With Wilson back at center and Boley back at tackle, Virginia’s front can get vertical and stay on schedule. From there, Morris can work the full board. Jahmal Edrine and Jayden Thomas win on the boundary. Cam Ross is the safety valve on third down. The tight end duo of Dakota Twitty and Sage Ennis keeps linebackers honest in play action. One more detail that matters in this one: tempo. If UVA strings first downs together early, WSU’s front tends to lose gap integrity late in drives.
Washington State Offense vs. Virginia Defense
The Cougars have settled on Zevi Eckhaus at quarterback, and the veteran has given them composure. He is around 69 percent completions with six touchdowns to two picks, plus two rushing scores. He will take what is there, move the pocket, and protect the ball. The Hoos need to be patient on defense.
Where Virginia can squeeze this game is on early downs. Washington State averages only about 86 rushing yards per game. Kirby Vorhees is their top back and runs hard, but the ground game hasn't improved week to week. If the Hoos win first down, John Rudzinski can heat up Eckhaus without overexposing the corners. Jahmeer Carter eats space inside. Mitchell Melton sets the edge and changes the math in the protection game. Kam Robinson cleans up. In the back end, Devin Neal and Ja’son Prevard have been timely with breakups and takeaways. Tackle well, collapse the pocket, and force WSU into must-throw situations. That is where mistakes show up.
SP+ tilts Virginia by a tighter margin at 36–22 with an 81 percent win probability. That gap between Vegas and the model matches the eye test. Washington State’s effort level and Ole Miss performance say this is not a cruise-control Saturday.
Keys for Virginia’s Victory
Keep Eckhaus in the well. He is not reckless, so manufacture pressure with lane integrity. Force throws to the sideline, rally to the catch, and live in third and long.
Start fast, then finish drives. Virginia ranks near the top nationally in first-half scoring. Use that script again, but cash red zone trips with six. Do not let a gamey opponent steal momentum with field goal trades.
The Final Outlook
This is a post-bye test with real trap potential. Washington State is tougher than the logo suggests and proved it in Oxford. Expect a choppy first quarter, a field position tug-of-war, and a few tense third downs. Then expect Virginia’s depth and rushing balance to tilt the night.
Prediction: Virginia 30, Washington State 24
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.