Monmouth Quarterback Tony Muskett Transfers to Virginia Football

Virginia has found its answer at the quarterback position.

Monmouth quarterback transfer Tony Muskett, a two-time All-Big South First Team selection with more than 5,000 career passing yards, announced his commitment to Virginia on Sunday afternoon.

The move to UVA is a homecoming for Muskett, a Virginia native who threw for more than 7,000 yards in his decorated career at West Springfield High School in Springfield, Virginia, but didn't get a lot of attention at the FBS level, resulting in him beginning his career at Monmouth.

With COVID-19 delaying the 2020 season to the spring of 2021, Muskett managed to earn the starting quarterback job at Monmouth from day one, throwing for 1,039 yards and nine touchdowns to just two interceptions over the four games the Hawks played that spring. He was voted the 2020-2021 Big South Offensive Freshman of the Year and a First-Team All-Big South selection at the end of the season.

In his 11-game sophomore campaign, Muskett led the top scoring offense in the Big South at 30.8 points per game, throwing for 2,651 yards and 25 touchdowns to six interceptions. His 65.1% completion percentage ranked 13th in the NCAA that season and Muskett was named to the All-Big South First Team for the second season in a row.

As a junior in 2022, Muskett started the first eight games for the Hawks in their first season in the Colonial Athletic Association, amassing 1,997 passing yards and 17 touchdowns to eight interceptions before missing the last four games with a knee injury. In 23 starts in his career, Muskett has 5,687 passing yards and 51 passing touchdowns.

Muskett entered the transfer portal on November 29th and collected offers from several programs that took interest in the dynamic and experienced quarterback, who stands at 6'2", 210 pounds. Virginia offered Muskett on December 2nd, joining a list of offering schools that included Missouri, Coastal Carolina, Miami (Ohio), Georgia Southern, Arkansas State, Bowling Green, Ball State, and Troy.

Muskett took a visit to UVA this weekend and clearly liked what he saw, announcing his commitment to the Cavaliers on Sunday afternoon. He comes to UVA with two years of eligibility remaining and will compete for the starting quarterback job at Virginia vacated by Brennan Armstrong, who entered the transfer portal on December 1st.

Tony Muskett is the second player to commit to Virginia out of the transfer portal, joining Saginaw Valley State offensive lineman Daijon Parker, who announced his commitment to UVA earlier on Sunday.

