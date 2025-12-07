PFF Grades and Snap Counts From Virginia's 27-20 Loss To Duke In The ACC Championship

Virginia suffered a heartbreaking loss against Duke and fell in overtime, 27-20, in the ACC Championship game. Morris didn’t have his best game through the air, only completing 52.5% of his passes with two touchdowns and two interceptions. Duke did a good job of never allowing him to be comfortable. The Hoos also lost their best receiver, Trell Harris, in the game, which had a big impact on the team. Virginia also couldn't get the running game going, as they usually do, mustering up only 128 yards on the ground. J'Mari Taylor was limited to 65 yards on 15 carries. Harrison Waylee had more success with 66 yards on 11 carries in the game. You chave to credit Duke for their performance on defense and never letting Virginia get going.

With the loss, Virginia is eliminated from playoff contention, and their magical season will come to an end. However, they are still in play for a Bowl game in December and a chance to reach 11 wins. Let’s take a look at who graded best in the ACC Championship.

Offense

Dec 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Virginia Cavaliers wide receiver Cam Ross (6) breaks a tackle by Duke Blue Devils defensive tackle Josiah Green (4) in the third quarter during the 2025 ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

1. TE John Rodgers- 75.4 (7)

2. WR Cam Ross- 73.6 (41)

3. QB Chandler Morris- 73.2 (74)

4. WR Trell Harris- 67.0 (49)

5. OL Drake Metcalf- 65.9 (58)

6. OL Ethan Sipe- 65.5 (16)

7. RB Harrison Waylee- 65.2 (20)

8. WR Eli Wood- 64.3 (38)

9. WR Jahmal Edrine- 63.7 (62)

10. RB J’Mari Taylor- 63.6 (54)

11. OL Noah Josey- 62.2 (74)

12. WR Dillion Newton-Short- 60.3 (12)

13. OL Jon Adair- 60.0 (1)

14. WR Kameron Courtney- 56.5 (15)

14. OL McKale Boley- 56.5 (50)

16. OL Jack Witmer- 55.9 (74)

17. OL Brady Wilson- 54.1 (74)

18. OL Ben York- 42.4 (24)

19. TE Sage Ennis- 41.1 (71)

Defense

Dec 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils running back Nate Sheppard (20) tries to outrun Virginia Cavaliers safety Devin Neal (27) during the second half during the 2025 ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

1. LB Landon Daley- 81.8 (14)

2. DT Jahmeer Carter- 78.1 (21)

3. DB Devin Neal- 74.6 (48)

4. EDGE Fisher Camac- 74.0 (37)

5. CB Donavon Platt- 73.1 (21)

6. DT Jacob Holmes- 72.1 (48)

7. CB Corey Costner- 70.5 (35)

8. DT Hunter Osborne- 69.8 (16)

9. DT Anthony Britton- 69.7 (12)

10. EDGE Daniel Rickert- 69.1 (50)

11. LB Maddox Marcellus- 68.7 (46)

12. LB Mitchell Melton- 68.5 (53)

13. CB Emmanuel Karnley- 66.3 (67)

14. DB Ethan Minter- 65.0 (33)

15. CB Jordan Robinson- 64.2 (48)

16. DT Jason Hammond- 63.9 (29)

17. DB Antonio Clary- 62.2 (34)

18. LB Caleb Hardy- 59.3 (23)

19. DT Cazeem Moore- 59.0 (14)

20. DB Christian Charles- 50.9 (23)

21. DB Ja’Son Prevard- 45.5 (32)

22. LB James Jackson- 44.5 (55)



