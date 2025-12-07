Virginia vs Duke Live Updates | 2025 ACC Championship Game

15:00 1Q-

Game time is here!

Virginia will look to win its first ever outright ACC Championship and punch their ticket to the College Football Playoff tonight when they face Duke. UVA of course faced Duke just a few weeks ago and won in blowout fashion. You can expect a better performance from the Blue Devils tonight in what should be an exciting game in Charlotte.

So will Virginia get to the CFP or will Duke cause CFP chaos and win the ACC as a five loss team? Stay tuned right here for the latest updates from tonight's 2025 ACC Championship game!

