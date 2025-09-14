PFF Grades and Snap Counts From Virginia's Huge Win over William & Mary
After a disappointing loss to NC State in Week 2, UVA returned to Charlottesville and took care of business against William & Mary. The Cavaliers set a program record in total yards and put the most points on the scoreboard in five seasons. The Hoos now prepare to host a Stanford team that just earned their first win of the season against Boston College.
PFF (Pro Football Focus) has released its grades for Saturday's game. Let's take a look at how the Cavaliers graded out, with snap counts in parentheses.
Offense
1. WR Kameron Courtney - 87.4 (12)
2. WR Suderian Harrison - 86.6 (6)
3. RB Noah Vaughn - 84.3 (9)
4. QB Daniel Kaelin - 82.3 (29)
5. LT McKale Boley - 81.1 (49)
6. WR Isaiah Robinson - 77.4 (14)
7. HB Harrison Waylee - 76.8 (13)
8. TE John Rogers - 75.3 (33)
9. RT Ethan Sipe - 75.2 (6)
9. QB Chandler Morris - 75.2 (44)
11. QB Cole Greer - 74.8 (13)
12. TE Dakota Twitty - 74.6 (30)
13. HB J'Mari Taylor - 73.3 (17)
14. WR Trell Harris - 72.5 (21)
15. C Noah Hartsoe - 70.9 (24)
16. HB Davis Lane Jr. - 69.3 (19)
17. LT Ben York - 69.2 (37)
18. RT Dane Wieklinski - 67.3 (10)
19. HB Xavier Brown - 66.5 (19)
20. RG Drake Metcalf - 66.0 (49)
21. WR Dillon Newton-Short - 63.9 (24)
22. LG Noah Josey - 62.5 (49)
23. LG Kevin Wigenton II - 62.4 (25)
24. C Brady Wilson - 61.3 (49)
25. RG Grant Ellinger - 61.1 (31)
26. C John Adair - 60.7 (34)
27. WR TyLyric Coleman - 60.2 (24)
28. WR Jahmal Edrine - 60.1 (29)
29. TE Willem Thurber - 60.0 (3)
29. RG Jim Harris Jr. - 60.0 (3)
29. RT Will Rosen - 60.0 (3)
32. RT Tyshawn Wyatt - 59.9 (3)
33. RG Dane Steele - 59.6 (7)
34. WR Cam Ross - 59.3 (26)
35. LG Cole Surber - 58.7 (3)
36. WR Triston Ward - 58.3 (7)
37. LG Grayson Reid - 58.2 (10)
38. TE Walker Wallace - 57.6 (15)
39. HB Xay Davis - 57.4 (7)
40. WR Josiah Abdullah - 57.0 (21)
41. WR Jayden Thomas - 56.0 (16)
42. HB Owen Gardner - 55.7 (2)
43. TE TeKai Kirby - 54.6 (13)
44. WR Andre Greene Jr. - 53.8 (22)
45. WR Eli Wood - 51.5 (14)
46. RT Jack Whitmer - 47.2 (41)
47. TE Hayden Rollison - 38.1 (11)
Defense
1. MLB James Jackson - 90.5 (11)
2. LB Mitchell Melton - 88.8 (16)
3. LB Landon Danley - 77.8 (14)
4. DE Daniel Rickert - 77.7 (18)
5. DE Jewett Hayes - 77.5 (10)
5. LB Myles Brown - 77.5 (22)
7. DB Devin Neal - 75.8 (15)
8. DB Kevin Chadwick Jr. - 75.0 (7)
9. DT Jahmeer Carter - 74.1 (5)
10. DT Jason Hammond - 73.1 (5)
11. LB Billy Koudelka - 71.5 (19)
12. DT Terrell Jones - 71.0 (24)
13. LB Maddox Marcellus - 70.7 (17)
14. DE Cazeem Moore - 69.4 (19)
15. DT Jacob Holmes - 69.1 (16)
16. DT Anthony Britton - 68.9 (14)
17. CB Donavon Platt - 68.5 (13)
18. DB Robbie Engelberg - 66.2 (22)
19. DB Jordan Robinson - 65.7 (20)
20. DB Ethan Minter - 65.6 (20)
21. DE Gabe Sneed - 65.4 (4)
22. DB Ja'Son Prevard - 64.8 (16)
23. LB Trey McDonald - 64.1 (12)
24. DB Emmanuel Karnley - 62.9 (37)
25. LB Caleb Hardy - 62.1 (36)
26. DT Sichan John - 60.8 (22)
27. DB Montino Williams - 60.7 (12)
27. DE Fisher Carmac - 60.7 (7)
29. DT Hunter Osborne - 59.9 (5)
30. DB Christian Charles - 59.2 (24)
31. DE Chase Morrison - 57.8 (4)
32. DB Corey Costner - 55.5 (18)
33. DB Josiah Persinger - 52.3 (30)