PFF Grades and Snap Counts From Virginia's Overtime Victory at Louisville
VIrginia takes down another ACC opponent in an overtime thriller to move to 5-1. First, a top-ten Florida State team and then an undefeated Louisville on the road. Virginia just finds ways to win games in any way possible. The offense (especially the running game) is usually the headline of the game but this week the defense delivered. The Cavaliers' defense capitalized on multiple offensive mistakes from Louisville, chances a top team in the conference will almost always cash in on.
PFF (Pro Football Focus) has released its grades for Saturday's game. Let's take a look at how the Cavaliers graded out, with snap counts in parentheses.
Offense
1. TE John Rogers - 79.8 (19)
2. WR Cam Ross - 67.2 (39)
3. LG Noah Josey - 65.8 (64)
4. RG Kevin Wigenton II - 63.5 (59)
5. WR Kameron Courtney - 60.2 (12)
6. TE Walker Wallace - 60.0 (1)
6. LT Jon Adair - 60.0 (2)
6. QB Daniel Kaelin - 60.0 (1)
6. C Noah Hartsoe - 60.0 (1)
6. TE Dakota Twitty - 60.0 (2)
11. LT Ben York - 59.6 (36)
11. QB Chandler Morris - 59.6 (63)
13. RB J'Mari Taylor - 59.5 (48)
14. LT McKale Boley - 59.3 (28)
14. WR Jayden Thomas - 59.3 (19)
16. RB Harrison Waylee - 58.1 (3)
17. RB Xavier Brown - 56.8 (13)
18. WR Eli Wood - 56.5 (7)
19. C Drake Metcalf - 55.9 (64)
20. WR Trell Harris - 55.4 (51)
21. RT Jack Witmer - 53.8 (64)
22. TE Sage Ennis - 51.2 (55)
23. WR Jahmal Edrine - 49.6 (48)
24. RG Ethan Sipe - 48.1 (5)
Defense
1. DT Anthony Britton - 85.4 (21)
2. DB Devin Neal - 84.9 (46)
3. LB Kam Robinson - 81.5 (66)
4. DE Billy Koudelka - 77.6 (10)
5. DB Ja'Son Prevard - 76.4 (72)
6. DB Christian Charles - 75.2 (33)
7. LB Maddox Marcellus - 74.4 (35)
8. DE Daniel Rickert - 72.6 (53)
9. DB Emmanuel Karnley - 69.2 (47)
10. LB Mitchell Melton - 68.6 (57)
11. DT Jason Hammond - 68.1 (30)
12. DE Fisher Carmac - 68.0 (29)
13. DT Jacob Holmes - 65.2 (36)
14. DB Ethan Minter - 63.6 (57)
14. DT Jahmeer Carter - 63.6 (25)
16. DB Donavon Platt - 63.3 (77)
17. DB Corey Costner - 62.0 (3)
18. DT Hunter Osborne - 60.9 (29)
19. DB Antonio Clary - 60.2 (18)
20. DE Cazeem Moore - 56.9 (20)
21. LB Caleb Hardy - 52.8 (12)
22. DB Jordan Robinson - 44.7 (29)
23. LB James Jackson - 43.4 (41)
Standout Stars
LB Kam Robinson
Virginia's freak of a linebacker had himself a game against Louisville. On top of his pick six on a dangerous throw from Miller Moss, Robinson also registered 10 total tackles, including a tackle for loss in the win.
DB Devin Neal
Defensive back Devin Neal is another guy who means a lot to this Virginia defense. Neal registered four solo tackles, bringing his season total to 30. Ironically enough, Neal came to Charlottesville after transferring out of Louisville, where he was an All-ACC Third Team selection back in 2023.
LG Noah Josey
Lineman Noah Josey is one of the pieces in the offensive line group that has held down the trenches after holes began popping up left and right. Josey is locking down one of the guard spots alongside Kevin Wigenton II with the Brady Wilson injury.