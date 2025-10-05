Cavaliers Now

PFF Grades and Snap Counts From Virginia's Overtime Victory at Louisville

Virginia's defense stepped up to the challenge this week as Louisville's defensive unit slowed down the Hoo's offense enough to force overtime.

Jake Aiello


Oct 4, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Virginia Cavaliers quarterback Chandler Morris (4) scrambles to get open against Louisville Cardinals defensive back D'Angelo Hutchinson (21) during the second half at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium. Virginia defeated Louisville 30-27. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images / Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images
VIrginia takes down another ACC opponent in an overtime thriller to move to 5-1. First, a top-ten Florida State team and then an undefeated Louisville on the road. Virginia just finds ways to win games in any way possible. The offense (especially the running game) is usually the headline of the game but this week the defense delivered. The Cavaliers' defense capitalized on multiple offensive mistakes from Louisville, chances a top team in the conference will almost always cash in on.

PFF (Pro Football Focus) has released its grades for Saturday's game. Let's take a look at how the Cavaliers graded out, with snap counts in parentheses.

Offense

1. TE John Rogers - 79.8 (19)

2. WR Cam Ross - 67.2 (39)

3. LG Noah Josey - 65.8 (64)

4. RG Kevin Wigenton II - 63.5 (59)

5. WR Kameron Courtney - 60.2 (12)

6. TE Walker Wallace - 60.0 (1)

6. LT Jon Adair - 60.0 (2)

6. QB Daniel Kaelin - 60.0 (1)

6. C Noah Hartsoe - 60.0 (1)

6. TE Dakota Twitty - 60.0 (2)

11. LT Ben York - 59.6 (36)

11. QB Chandler Morris - 59.6 (63)

13. RB J'Mari Taylor - 59.5 (48)

14. LT McKale Boley - 59.3 (28)

14. WR Jayden Thomas - 59.3 (19)

16. RB Harrison Waylee - 58.1 (3)

17. RB Xavier Brown - 56.8 (13)

18. WR Eli Wood - 56.5 (7)

19. C Drake Metcalf - 55.9 (64)

20. WR Trell Harris - 55.4 (51)

21. RT Jack Witmer - 53.8 (64)

22. TE Sage Ennis - 51.2 (55)

23. WR Jahmal Edrine - 49.6 (48)

24. RG Ethan Sipe - 48.1 (5)

Defense

1. DT Anthony Britton - 85.4 (21)

2. DB Devin Neal - 84.9 (46)

3. LB Kam Robinson - 81.5 (66)

4. DE Billy Koudelka - 77.6 (10)

5. DB Ja'Son Prevard - 76.4 (72)

6. DB Christian Charles - 75.2 (33)

7. LB Maddox Marcellus - 74.4 (35)

8. DE Daniel Rickert - 72.6 (53)

9. DB Emmanuel Karnley - 69.2 (47)

10. LB Mitchell Melton - 68.6 (57)

11. DT Jason Hammond - 68.1 (30)

12. DE Fisher Carmac - 68.0 (29)

13. DT Jacob Holmes - 65.2 (36)

14. DB Ethan Minter - 63.6 (57)

14. DT Jahmeer Carter - 63.6 (25)

16. DB Donavon Platt - 63.3 (77)

17. DB Corey Costner - 62.0 (3)

18. DT Hunter Osborne - 60.9 (29)

19. DB Antonio Clary - 60.2 (18)

20. DE Cazeem Moore - 56.9 (20)

21. LB Caleb Hardy - 52.8 (12)

22. DB Jordan Robinson - 44.7 (29)

23. LB James Jackson - 43.4 (41)

Standout Stars

LB Kam Robinson

Oct 4, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals quarterback Miller Moss (7) scrambles under the pressure of Virginia Cavaliers linebacker Kam Robinson (5) during the second half at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium. Virginia defeated Louisville 30-27. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images / Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images

Virginia's freak of a linebacker had himself a game against Louisville. On top of his pick six on a dangerous throw from Miller Moss, Robinson also registered 10 total tackles, including a tackle for loss in the win.

DB Devin Neal

Sep 6, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack quarterback CJ Bailey (11) runs with the football guarded by Virginia Cavaliers safety Devin Neal (27) during the first half of the game at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images / Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

Defensive back Devin Neal is another guy who means a lot to this Virginia defense. Neal registered four solo tackles, bringing his season total to 30. Ironically enough, Neal came to Charlottesville after transferring out of Louisville, where he was an All-ACC Third Team selection back in 2023.

LG Noah Josey

Jul 22, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Virginia offensive lineman Noah Josey answers questions from the media during ACC Media Days at Hilton Charlotte Uptown. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Lineman Noah Josey is one of the pieces in the offensive line group that has held down the trenches after holes began popping up left and right. Josey is locking down one of the guard spots alongside Kevin Wigenton II with the Brady Wilson injury.

