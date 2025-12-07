Virginia Drops Two Spots In Final CFP Rankings After Loss In ACC Championship

Despite a furious rally at the end of the game, Virginia was unable to have any success in overtime and fell to the Duke Blue Devils 27-20. Virginia overcame a 10-point deficit with four minutes left in the game, but could not complete the comeback.

For that loss, the Virginia Cavaliers dropped to the No. 19 spot in the final CFP rankings, down two spots. Every conference championship loser except Alabama dropped in the rankings,

Tough end to the season

Dec 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Virginia Cavaliers running back J'Mari Taylor (3) joins wide receiver Eli Wood (82) after his tying score during the second half of the 2025 ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Look, no one loss should diminish what this team has done this season. Tony Elliott deservingly won the ACC Coach of the Year award, UVA won 10 games, and had a chance to get to the College Football Playoff. It was one of the best seasons in school history and one that won't be forgotten.

But it is still a missed opportunity and you never know if you are going to be back in that position ever again.

This game played out nothing like the first one. Virginia's offense could not find anything consistent and the offensive line could not protect Chandler Morris. The defense was solid, but Duke's rushing attack found momentum in the second half.

With a chance to get to the College Football Playoff, Virginia did not play well enough to win and are not going to get a chance to play on the biggest stage in the sport. Again, it should not be forgotten the amount of success they had this season, but everything was in front of Virginia and they could not take advantage.

Chandler Morris was limping around tonight and played his heart out, but it was far from his best game this season. Morris ended the night 21-40 for 216 yards and two touchdowns as well as two interceptions.

Now, he was clutch in the fourth quarter of the game and got the game tied and into overtime, but this was not the kind of game that UVA needed from their quarterback tonight.

Virginia had a chance to stop Duke on 4th down in overtime and get the ball back with a chance to win, but they could not get the stop and Duke QB Darian Mensah found his receiver in the end zone to take the lead. Then on the first play of overtime, UVA tried a trick play and was not successful, with Morris throwing his second interception of the night and ending the game.

Hindsight is 20-20, but I think the play to start overtime was a mistake and not the right call given the situation.

