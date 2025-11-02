Cavaliers Now

PFF Grades and Snap Counts From Virginia's Win Over California

Which UVA player ended up with the highest grade after the Virginia-California matchup?

Maria Aldrich

Nov 1, 2025; Berkeley, California, USA; Virginia Cavaliers linebacker Kam Robinson (5) runs back a California Golden Bears quarterback Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele pass for a touchdown during the fourth quarter at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images
Nov 1, 2025; Berkeley, California, USA; Virginia Cavaliers linebacker Kam Robinson (5) runs back a California Golden Bears quarterback Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele pass for a touchdown during the fourth quarter at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images / D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Virginia Cavaliers ran away with another road victory during week ten, but this time, the challenge was even greater as this was a West Coast matchup. Despite the added pressure, UVA pulled ahead for a 31-21 victory over California, extending its record to 8-1 and 5-0 in conference play.

Now having another win under their belt, how do Virginia's players grade out on Pro Football Focus (PFF)?

Offense

A football player in a white uniform and a blue helmet throwing a brown football
Nov 1, 2025; Berkeley, California, USA; Virginia Cavaliers quarterback Chandler Morris (4) warms up before the game against the California Golden Bears at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images / D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images

1. QB Chandler Morris - 81.4 (80 snaps)
2. WR Eli Wood - 76.9 (30 snaps)
3. RT Ben York - 73.6 (19 snaps)
4. WR Trell Harris - 71.3 (45 snaps)
5. LT McKale Boley - 70.2 (80 snaps)
6. WR Kameron Courtney - 68.8 (9 snaps)
7. C Brady Wilson - 67.9 (80 snaps)
8. LG Noah Josey - 67.2 (80 snaps)
9. HB J'Mari Taylor - 65.1 (53 snaps)
10. C Drake Metcalf - 64.7 (73 snaps)
11. WR Cam Ross - 62.0 (45 snaps)
12. HB Harrison Waylee - 61.9 (26 snaps)
13. LG Grant Ellinger - 60.0 (1 snap)
14. RG Ethan Sipe - 58.2 (7 snaps)
15. RT Jack Witmer - 57.8 (66 snaps)
16. WR Jayden Thomas - 56.5 (9 snaps)
17. WR Isaiah Robinson - 56.3 (10 snaps)
18. HB Noah Vaughn - 55.8 (1 snap)
19. WR Dillon Newton-Short - 55.6 (15 snaps)
20. WR Jahmal Edrine - 51.9 (65 snaps)
21. TE Sage Ennis - 50.5 (54 snaps)
22. TE John Rogers - 43.8 (32 snaps)

Defense

A football player in a white uniform and a blue helmet smiling while holding his hands up in the air.
Nov 1, 2025; Berkeley, California, USA; Virginia Cavaliers linebacker Kam Robinson (5) reacts after sacking California Golden Bears quarterback Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele (not pictured) during the second quarter at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images / D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images

1. LB Kam Robinson - 91.9 (51 snaps)
2. FS Christian Charles - 90.3 (20 snaps)
3. CB Corey Costner - 84.0 (17 snaps)
4. SS Ethan Minter - 80.8 (35 snaps)
5. RT Anthony Britton - 79.4 (15 snaps)
6. DL Fisher Camac - 78.3 (18 snaps)
7. LT Jacob Holmes - 73.7 (34 snaps)
8. LE Daniel Rickert - 73.6 (35 snaps)
9. CB Jordan Robinson - 72.2 (45 snaps)
10. CB Donavon Platt - 71.9 (19 snaps)
11. LB Mitchell Melton - 66.6 (51 snaps)
12. SS Devin Neal - 65.9 (40 snaps)
13. LE Billy Koudelka - 65.3 (7 snaps)
14. CB Emmanuel Karnley - 65.3 (49 snaps)
15. RT Hunter Osborne - 63.5 (16 snaps)
16. LB Maddox Marcellus - 63.2 (17 snaps)
17. LT Jahmeer Carter - 63.2 (13 snaps)
18. LB Landon Danley - 59,8 (6 snaps)
19. RE Cazeem Moore - 57.6 (18 snaps)
20. RT Jason Hammond - 57.1 (25 snaps)
21. SS Antonio Clary - 56.7 (20 snaps)
22. LB James Jackson - 52.3 (39 snaps)
23. CB Ja'son Prevard - 49.3 (37 snaps)

Virginia had some of their under-the-radar youngsters pull through, including Corey Costner, who had a phenomenal interception, the first of his career. During his postgame press conference, head coach Tony Elliott weighed in on the freshman's milestone, stating:

"That’s a big play... and I thought the guys did a solid job of kind of keeping him under check just a little bit. But man, that's a big-time play and I'm so happy for him. His confidence is going to go up, and with him and JP at that position, man, we need both of those guys, and they need each other, and the competition is really, really good there, and it's bringing out the best. Man, JP's made some plays. Now Corey makes a play, and so now you feel really good about what you have at that position that whoever's in the game can go make a play like that."

As the story goes, although the score remained close for much of the matchup, the Cavaliers stepped up their game in the fourth quarter in true UVA fashion.

More Virginia Football News:

feed

Published
Maria Aldrich
MARIA ALDRICH

Home/Football