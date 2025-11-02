PFF Grades and Snap Counts From Virginia's Win Over California
The Virginia Cavaliers ran away with another road victory during week ten, but this time, the challenge was even greater as this was a West Coast matchup. Despite the added pressure, UVA pulled ahead for a 31-21 victory over California, extending its record to 8-1 and 5-0 in conference play.
Now having another win under their belt, how do Virginia's players grade out on Pro Football Focus (PFF)?
Offense
1. QB Chandler Morris - 81.4 (80 snaps)
2. WR Eli Wood - 76.9 (30 snaps)
3. RT Ben York - 73.6 (19 snaps)
4. WR Trell Harris - 71.3 (45 snaps)
5. LT McKale Boley - 70.2 (80 snaps)
6. WR Kameron Courtney - 68.8 (9 snaps)
7. C Brady Wilson - 67.9 (80 snaps)
8. LG Noah Josey - 67.2 (80 snaps)
9. HB J'Mari Taylor - 65.1 (53 snaps)
10. C Drake Metcalf - 64.7 (73 snaps)
11. WR Cam Ross - 62.0 (45 snaps)
12. HB Harrison Waylee - 61.9 (26 snaps)
13. LG Grant Ellinger - 60.0 (1 snap)
14. RG Ethan Sipe - 58.2 (7 snaps)
15. RT Jack Witmer - 57.8 (66 snaps)
16. WR Jayden Thomas - 56.5 (9 snaps)
17. WR Isaiah Robinson - 56.3 (10 snaps)
18. HB Noah Vaughn - 55.8 (1 snap)
19. WR Dillon Newton-Short - 55.6 (15 snaps)
20. WR Jahmal Edrine - 51.9 (65 snaps)
21. TE Sage Ennis - 50.5 (54 snaps)
22. TE John Rogers - 43.8 (32 snaps)
Defense
1. LB Kam Robinson - 91.9 (51 snaps)
2. FS Christian Charles - 90.3 (20 snaps)
3. CB Corey Costner - 84.0 (17 snaps)
4. SS Ethan Minter - 80.8 (35 snaps)
5. RT Anthony Britton - 79.4 (15 snaps)
6. DL Fisher Camac - 78.3 (18 snaps)
7. LT Jacob Holmes - 73.7 (34 snaps)
8. LE Daniel Rickert - 73.6 (35 snaps)
9. CB Jordan Robinson - 72.2 (45 snaps)
10. CB Donavon Platt - 71.9 (19 snaps)
11. LB Mitchell Melton - 66.6 (51 snaps)
12. SS Devin Neal - 65.9 (40 snaps)
13. LE Billy Koudelka - 65.3 (7 snaps)
14. CB Emmanuel Karnley - 65.3 (49 snaps)
15. RT Hunter Osborne - 63.5 (16 snaps)
16. LB Maddox Marcellus - 63.2 (17 snaps)
17. LT Jahmeer Carter - 63.2 (13 snaps)
18. LB Landon Danley - 59,8 (6 snaps)
19. RE Cazeem Moore - 57.6 (18 snaps)
20. RT Jason Hammond - 57.1 (25 snaps)
21. SS Antonio Clary - 56.7 (20 snaps)
22. LB James Jackson - 52.3 (39 snaps)
23. CB Ja'son Prevard - 49.3 (37 snaps)
Virginia had some of their under-the-radar youngsters pull through, including Corey Costner, who had a phenomenal interception, the first of his career. During his postgame press conference, head coach Tony Elliott weighed in on the freshman's milestone, stating:
"That’s a big play... and I thought the guys did a solid job of kind of keeping him under check just a little bit. But man, that's a big-time play and I'm so happy for him. His confidence is going to go up, and with him and JP at that position, man, we need both of those guys, and they need each other, and the competition is really, really good there, and it's bringing out the best. Man, JP's made some plays. Now Corey makes a play, and so now you feel really good about what you have at that position that whoever's in the game can go make a play like that."
As the story goes, although the score remained close for much of the matchup, the Cavaliers stepped up their game in the fourth quarter in true UVA fashion.