Three UVA Players Who Could Raise Their Draft Stock With Strong Bowl Performances

The Virginia Cavaliers are approaching their final matchup of the 2025 season. On Dec. 27 at 7:30 p.m. EST, the Cavaliers will be facing the Missouri Tigers at the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl in Jacksonville, Fla. Although they were hoping to clinch a spot in the College Football Playoff this year, their loss to Duke in the ACC Championship Game ultimately eliminated them from contention. Now, all eyes are focused on the Gator Bowl.

Not only would defeating the Tigers allow UVA to secure an eleventh win of the season and allow them to end their season on a positive note, but a strong performance could also cause draft stocks to rise for the Cavaliers. Within Tony Elliott's program, which players would likely raise their draft stock with a solid game?

Chandler Morris

Dec 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Virginia Cavaliers quarterback Chandler Morris (4) passes the ball as Duke Blue Devils defensive end Kevin O'Connor (15) and linebacker Luke Mergott (34) pressure in the fourth quarter during the ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

As Virginia's starting quarterback and a key piece to UVA's success this season, Chandler Morris is one of the top players who could raise his draft stock later this month. During his last matchup against the Blue Devils at the conference title game, he went 21 of 40 for 216 yards at 52.5%, one of his lowest performances of the season. However, if he can bounce back for the Gator Bowl and return to his prior form that we've seen throughout the year, he could see his draft stock explode rather quickly.

J'Mari Taylor

Nov 15, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Virginia Cavaliers running back J'Mari Taylor (3) scores a touchdown against the Duke Blue Devils during the third quarter at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

Senior running back J'Mari Taylor is already well on his way to a successful football career. Earlier this week, he was invited to the esteemed Senior Bowl, known as the first official step in the NFL Draft process. This year, he led the ACC in rushing yards (1,062), recording 14 rushing touchdowns along the way. Taylor is another player who could potentially see a substantial rise in his stock, which wouldn't come as a major surprise considering how well he has performed over the course of his 2025 campaign.

Daniel Rickert

Sep 26, 2025; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Florida State Seminoles quarterback Tommy Castellanos (1) throws a touchdown pass on fourth down as Virginia Cavaliers defensive lineman Daniel Rickert (52) chases in the final minute of the fourth quarter at Scott Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Senior defensive lineman Daniel Rickert leads Virginia with an impressive 6.5 sacks this season. The only players to come close are Mitchell Melton (5) and Fisher Camac (4.5). Rickert hasn't spent much time in the spotlight this season compared to some of his more nationally known teammates, but his ability to apply pressure and take on offensive linemen is remarkable. Now, although he may not be one of UVA's top players overall, he does have the ability to make or break a game, particularly at the Gator Bowl.

