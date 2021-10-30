ACC Coastal Update: With Pitt Loss to Miami, Virginia Now Controls Its Own Destiny

Heading into this weekend, Virginia was in a position where the Cavaliers could win out in ACC play and still not win the ACC Coastal. Pittsburgh came into week 9 of the college football season still undefeated in ACC play. So, even if Virginia defeated Pittsburgh on November 20th, Pittsburgh could still win the Coastal by winning the rest of its ACC schedule. UVA, who trailed Pitt by two games in the ACC standings coming into Saturday, would need to defeat Pittsburgh and Virginia Tech and get a little help from Pitt’s opponents in order to return to the ACC Championship Game.

On Saturday, that help arrived. In a huge upset, Miami took down No. 17 Pittsburgh 38-34 at Heinz Field, handing the Panthers their first ACC loss of the season and giving the Hoos a chance to control their own destiny in the ACC Coastal race.

Team ACC Record Pittsburgh 3-1 Virginia 4-2 North Carolina 3-3 Virginia Tech 2-2 Miami 2-2 Georgia Tech 2-4 Duke 0-3

UVA’s next three games consist of a pair of non-conference matchups against BYU and Notre Dame on either side of a bye week. After that, the Hoos get back to ACC play for the last two games of the season. If Virginia wins at Pittsburgh and at home against Virginia Tech to end the regular season, the Cavaliers will win back-to-back ACC Coastal titles.

