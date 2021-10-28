Joe Harris Becomes Nets’ All-Time Leader in Three-Pointers Made

Harris hit five threes on Wednesday night and passed Jason Kidd for the franchise lead

Step aside, Jason Kidd. There is a new all-time leader for three-pointers made in the history of the Brooklyn Nets franchise and his name is Joe Harris.

Harris hit five three-pointers during the Nets’ game against the Miami Heat on Wednesday night, bringing his total to 816 three-pointers made in a little over four seasons with Brooklyn. He passed the milestone in the third quarter of the game on a corner three.

Harris passed Hall of Famer Jason Kidd, who hit 813 threes in his career with the Nets. Harris accomplished the feat in only 349 games, 157 fewer games than Kidd.

The franchise leaderboard for three-pointers made is now:

Joe Harris - 816

Jason Kidd - 813

Kerry Kittles - 687

Vince Carter - 638

Joe Johnson - 516

Harris also tops the Nets’ franchise leaderboard for three-point field goal percentage at 44.1%.

