Place Kicker Will Bettridge Will Be Returning to Virginia Football

The Virginia Cavaliers are finally starting to gain traction in the transfer portal. The latest transfers to commit to UVA include Devon Baxter of Michigan, Connor Cox of North Carolina, and Jaylen Jones of Georgia State.

With 18 outgoing transfers this offseason, Virginia has now landed 12 incoming transfers. Head coach Tony Elliott has had his work cut out for him, but his roster is slowly starting to fill. However, he's not done yet — he still has plenty of gaps on the field that must be plugged.

Fortunately, outside of transfers, Elliott has been able to retain a few key players. The most recent news to come from UVA involves one of its place kickers, who will be staying at Scott Stadium for another year.

Will Bettridge Returns to UVA

Senior place kicker Will Bettridge is reportedly returning to Virginia, as announced by the program earlier today. Retaining yet another veteran player is best-case scenario for Elliott's program.

During his 2025 campaign, Bettridge connected 24 of 30 field goal attempts at 80.0%. During a press postgame press conference ahead of the ACC Championship Game, Elliott weighed in on Bettridge and who he is as a player. In Elliott's own words:

"Will is one of those guys that I would put kind of in that forefather category. He came to the University of Virginia because of the relationship with D'Sean. I went to him with a big ask, and I asked him to wear, if he'd be willing to wear that number because I wanted to make sure that 1, 15, and 41 were always visible within our program, and he chose to do it. I know that's a heavy ask, so I would imagine that every time he goes out on the field or goes into the locker room and sees his jersey number, he's reminded of the responsibility that he has to his fallen teammate, to the Perry family, and he's got all that pressure and has to kick too. I don't know what that's even like, to go out there and have to hit those field goals..."

As Elliott noted, Bettridge has played with "humility and grace." He's a confident player, but he enters matchups quietly. Throughout the season, staff members have expressed their appreciation for his talent and the way he carries himself on the field. Needless to say, having him back at UVA is a major benefit for the Cavaliers.

