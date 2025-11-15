Report: Virginia QB Chandler Morris Expected To Play Today vs Duke
The Virginia Cavaliers are in the final hours of preparation for their matchup this afternoon against Duke. The Blue Devils are still listed as a 4.5-point favorite to win, while the Cavaliers remain listed as underdogs.
Duke was already projected to win the matchup before Virginia's starting quarterback, Chandler Morris was injured, but once the initial availability report had Morris listed as "questionable," UVA was doubted even more. However, good news came in for the Cavaliers ahead of their week twelve matchup involving their quarterback.
Morris Expected to Play
Despite being forced to exit the Virginia-Wake Forest game early last week, leaving many wondering if Morris would be cleared to play this weekend, it has now been announced that he is good to go and has passed concussion protocol. His setback startled fans, but all can rest assured that their veteran quarterback is fit for play.
During Tony Elliott's postgame press conference after losing to the Demon Deacons, his statement regarding Morris was rather concerning, as he stated, "I mean, he came back out, I know he's in street clothes there, and said he was feeling all right. We'll know more when we get some more tests early in the week, tomorrow and Monday. But man, you've got to, anytime you get hit in the head or up above the neck, you've got to make sure that you take that with a lot of caution, and so being very cautious. But from what I saw out there, he seemed like he was doing okay."
Fortunately, the situation played out in UVA's favor. Of course, the Cavaliers would have been in good hands with sophomore Daniel Kaelin serving as a backup, but Morris is an explosive player who is one of Virginia's most valuable assets on the field. So far this season, he has completed 192-of-288 passes for 2,088 yards, recording 12 touchdowns and five interceptions along the way.
Having him cleared to play will undoubtedly provide the program with additional confidence, particularly with this being a road matchup. Such confidence will boost their chances of upsetting the Blue Devils, proving nearly all predictions to be wrong once again.
This is the second-to-last matchup in UVA's regular season, so having any injured player return is a massive step in the right direction as the ACC Championship Game approaches. Time is ticking, leaving the Cavaliers little room for error at this point.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.