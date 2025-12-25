Top 3 X-Factors for Virginia In The Gator Bowl vs Missouri

The 2025 TaxSlayer Gator Bowl matchup is right around the corner as the Virginia Cavaliers and the Missouri Tigers prepare to face each other for one final victory of the season. This will mark UVA's first bowl game since 2019, when they competed against Florida in the Orange Bowl. Now, taking on the Tigers, UVA has an opportunity to redeem itself in postseason play.

This is unfamiliar territory for both Virginia and Missouri, as the two programs have only faced each other once, back in 1973, when UVA was handed a dreadful 31-7 loss. Could this end up being a major comeback story for the Cavaliers, who have had a remarkable 2025 campaign?

Ultimately, the outcome of the matchup is likely to come down to three players. Throughout the season, the trio has been a force on the field for Virginia, and they've only been growing hungrier for victory. Here's what fans can expect from UVA's X-Factors this weekend.

Chandler Morris

Dec 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Virginia Cavaliers quarterback Chandler Morris (4) looks to pass in the second half against the Duke Blue Devils during the 2025 ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Throughout the season, starting quarterback Chandler Morris has served as one of UVA's most prominent contributors. So far this year, he has completed 257 of 398 passes for 2,802 yards at 64.6%, recording 16 touchdowns along the way. His sharp mind and quick feet have made him one of Virginia's key weapons, and now, he's looking to gain an additional year of eligibility. If he is not granted one more year, this could be his last matchup with the Cavaliers. As Tony Elliott stated during his postgame press conference earlier this month:

"... We've got one more opportunity to finish the right way and celebrate the seniors that have given so much to this program, and that's kind of what our focus is now."

During the ACC Championship Game against Duke, Morris didn't have his best performance, but now having had time to rejuvenate, he is likely to bounce back just in time for the Gator Bowl. Of course, if he hasn't returned to his previous form, Virginia could be in trouble.

J'Mari Taylor

Nov 15, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Virginia Cavaliers running back J'Mari Taylor (3) scores a touchdown against the Duke Blue Devils during the third quarter at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

Senior running back J'Mari Taylor is one of UVA's top playmakers this year. In 2025, he rushed 1,062 yards on 222 carries, averaging 4.8 yards, while registering 14 rushing touchdowns. Taylor was recently invited to the Senior Bowl, a college football all-star game and the first step in the NFL Draft process. Taylor's efforts and achievements continue to be recognized nationwide, and it doesn't look like he's lost any momentum. The way in which he shows up this weekend will largely dictate the outcome of the Gator Bowl.

Trell Harris

Dec 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Virginia Cavaliers wide receiver Trell Harris (11) attempts to catch the ball in the end zone as Duke Blue Devils cornerback Landan Callahan (21) and safety Dashawn Stone (8) defend in the fourth quarter during the ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Although Morris and Taylor often take the spotlight, senior wide receiver Trell Harris should not be overlooked. As one of this year's emerging stars, Harris logged 59 receptions for 847 yards and five touchdowns, leading the Cavaliers in receiving yards. He was one of Elliott's quiet players in 2025, but his stat sheet spoke for itself. Harris has the ability to either help lead a program to victory or send it downhill. Will he continue stepping up during the Gator Bowl?

