Season Win Totals for Every ACC Football Team in 2022

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

See how many games each ACC football team is projected to win according to DraftKings
Football is in the air. 

With the 2022 college football season just a few weeks away, we're beginning to preview the season by looking at the projected win totals for each ACC football team. Here are the win total betting lines for each ACC team for the 2022 season, according to DraftKings Sportsbook:

Boston College - 6.5

Clemson - 10.5

Duke - 3

Florida State - 6.5

Georgia Tech - 3.5

Louisville - 6.5

Miami - 8.5

NC State - 8.5

North Carolina - 7.5

Pittsburgh - 8.5

Syracuse - 5

Virginia - 7.5

Virginia Tech - 6.5

Wake Forest - 8.5

