Six UVA Football Players Named to Senior Bowl Watch List

Keytaon Thompson and Brennan Armstrong are two of six Cavaliers named to the preseason watch list for the Reese's Senior Bowl. Matt Riley/Virginia Athletics

Six Virginia football players were named to the preseason watch list for the Reese's Senior Bowl, a college football all-star game that is considered to be the first step in the NFL Draft process following the conclusion of the season.

Quarterback Brennan Armstrong, defensive lineman Chico Bennett Jr., linebacker Nick Jackson, defensive back Anthony Johnson, wide receiver Billy Kemp IV, and wide receiver Keytaon Thompson were all included on the watch list, which features 484 college football players scouted as "the best of the best" draft prospects.

Virginia has had a representative compete in the Reese's Senior Bowl in 11 of the last 13 seasons.

The 2023 Senior Bowl will take place on Saturday, February 4th at the University of South Alabama in Mobile, Alabama.

