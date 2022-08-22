Skip to main content

Virginia Football: Brennan Armstrong Added to Two More Watch Lists

The UVA quarterback made the preseason watch lists for the Manning Award and the CFPA National Performer of the Year Trophy
  • Author:
  • Publish date:
Virginia Cavaliers quarterback Brennan Armstrong (5) passes the ball against the Duke Blue Devils during the first quarter at Scott Stadium.

Brennan Armstrong was placed on the preseason watch lists for two more college football awards.

The preseason accolades continues to pour in for Virginia quarterback Brennan Armstrong. The watch lists for the Manning Award and the CFPA National Performer of the Year Trophy were announced on Monday and Armstrong was included on both lists. 

The Manning Award, which was created by the Allstate Sugar Bowl in honor of Archie, Peyton, and Eli Manning, is presented annually to the top quarterback in college football and is the only quarterback award to take bowl performances into account when selecting a winner.

Armstrong is one of 30 quarterbacks recognized on the preseason watch list and one of five returning finalists from the 2021 Manning Award, joining Wake Forest's Sam Hartman, Mississippi State's Will Rogers, Ohio State's C.J. Stroud, and Alabama's Bryce Young, who won the 2021 Manning Award. Finalists for the award will be announced before the postseason and the winner of the 2022 Manning Award will be selected after the national championship. 

Armstrong was also one of 38 players named to the preseason watch list for the 2022 College Football Performances Awards (CFPA) National Performer of the Year Trophy. Any FBS football player is eligible for consideration for the award, which will be announced January 13th, 2023. 

In addition to the CFPA National Performer of the Year Trophy and the Manning Award, Brennan Armstrong has also been placed on the preseason watch lists for the Davey O'Brien National Quarterback Award and the Maxwell Award for most outstanding player in college football. 

Follow CavaliersNow on Twitter
Follow CavaliersNow on Facebook

Scroll to Continue

Read More

See more Virginia football news and content: Virginia Football on Sports Illustrated

See more Virginia sports news and content: Virginia Cavaliers on Sports Illustrated

Latest Virginia Cavaliers news and storylines

Brunner Scores Twice, No. 4 UVA Women's Soccer Crushes Loyola 6-0

Three-Star Cornerback Jarvis Lee Decommits From Virginia Football

Virginia Basketball Makes Top 7 for Richmond Guard Davin Cosby Jr.

Virginia Men's Lacrosse Officially Signs Richmond Transfer Griffin Kology

Two Cavaliers Help the U.S. Win the U21 World Lacrosse Championship

Four Takeaways from the Virginia Basketball Exhibition Tour in Italy

In This Article (1)

Virginia Cavaliers
Virginia Cavaliers

Sarah Brunner, Virginia Cavaliers women's soccer
All Sports

Brunner Scores Twice, No. 4 UVA Women's Soccer Crushes Loyola 6-0

By Matt Newton
IMG cornerback Jarvis Lee decommits from the Virginia football program.
Football

Three-Star Cornerback Jarvis Lee Decommits From Virginia Football

By Matt Newton
Virginia basketball makes the top 7 for Richmond guard Davin Cosby Jr.
Basketball

Virginia Basketball Makes Top 7 for Richmond Guard Davin Cosby Jr.

By Matt Newton
Griffin Kology, Richmond Spiders men's lacrosse
Lacrosse

Virginia Men's Lacrosse Officially Signs Richmond Transfer Griffin Kology

By Matt Newton
Virginia's Danny Parker and Quentin Matsui will represent Team USA at the U21 World Lacrosse Championships.
Lacrosse

Two Cavaliers Help the U.S. Win the U21 World Lacrosse Championship

By Matt Newton
Reece Beekman and Isaac McKneely practicing during the Virginia men's basketball team's exhibition tour in Italy.
Basketball

Four Takeaways from the Virginia Basketball Exhibition Tour in Italy

By Matt Newton
Kadin Shedrick dunks the ball during the Virginia men's basketball game against KK Mega Basket in Rapallo, Italy.
Basketball

This Week in Virginia Basketball News - August 19th

By Matt Newton
Jared Rayman and Josh Clifford earn scholarships in the Virginia football program.
Football

Virginia Football: Jared Rayman and Josh Clifford Earn Scholarships

By Matt Newton