Staff Predictions for Big ACC Clash Between Virginia And No. 8 FSU
An exhilirating Virginia offense matches up against one of the hottest programs in the country in No. 8 Florida State. Seminoles' QB Tommy Castellanos has been playing out of this world, leading this 'Noles team to a 3-0 record coming into conference play. Hoo's signal caller Chandler Morris showed off his arm last week against Stanford but the running game is arguably the best in the ACC.
Here is our staff predictions for the Cavaliers' toughest test yet:
Jackson Caudell (Publisher): FSU 41-28 UVA
"The upset potential in this game is certainly there, but it is hard to trust Virginia's defense to be able to get many stops in this game. I think FSU is going to rely heavily on the run and limit UVA's big play ability on offense and win the game."
Maria Aldrich (Writer): FSU 40 - 22 UVA
Jake Aiello (Writer): FSU 38 - 24 UVA
"Virginia's offense is really good but FSU's seems to be great. FSU's defense is also pretty top-of-the-line so UVA could run into a wall in their toughest test of the 2025 season, thus far. "
The staff predicts high scoring shootouts going in the favor of the Seminoles. Virginia's offense has been one of the best in program history this far into a season but you cannot ignore the sheer amount of talent Florida State's offense is running with.
The defenses stack up better in FSU's favor. The Hoo's run defense is stout, ranking top five in the ACC. However, Virginia has a middle-of-the-pack pass defense, allowing over 213 yards a game to mediocre talent, thus far. The Noles' are top-three in yards allowed in both passing and rushing. They have arguably the second-best defense in the conference behind No. 2 Miami.
Difference Maker: FSU WR Micahi Danzy
Wide receiver Micahi Danzy has exploded onto the scene as a freshman. Danzy is coming off a ACC Rookie of the Week winning performance against Kent State. He collected 176 all-purpose yards and a 64-yard rushing score.
The speedster has next-level speed, also participating in men's track and field for the Seminoles. The Tallahassee native received Indoor and Outdoor All-ACC First Team honors this past season.
Danzy was recruited as an 'athlete' and has since found his spot as a gadget receiver for FSU.
Difference Maker: UVA DE Daniel Rickert
Defensive end Daniel Rickert recorded his first two sacks since arriving in Charlottesville by way of Tennessee Tech. Rickert has seen his production grow as the weeks go on this season leading up to a five tackle, two sack night against Stanford.
Rickert left for the ACC after winning First Team All-Big South/Ohio Valley Conference honors. The FCS-standout registered 11 tackles for loss, seven sacks (tied for conference best) and forced two fumbles in just 11 games.
The season before was probably better. Rickert recorded 14.5 tackles for loss, nine sacks and forced two fumbles in 11 games.
At 6'2" 232 lbs, Rickert is a prototypical pass pusher or outside linebacker who plays on the ball. His tackle-for-loss numbers jump off the stat sheet. His sack numbers are also impressive. He will be tested by FSU's two redshirt senior transfer tackles who both have over 35 games of experience in Power Four football.