Lee Corso's Son Admits One 'Disappointing' Aspect of Father's Final 'College GameDay'
Before becoming the face of college football at ESPN, and the coaching career that saw him lead the programs at Louisville, Indiana and Northern Illinois, Lee Corso was known as the "Sunshine Scooter," a quarterback and cornerback at Florida State. While his impact on the sport goes well beyond his alma mater, he remains he beloved figure in Tallahassee. With the news that Corso will hang up his microphone after one final edition of College GameDay during Week 1 of the upcoming college football season, Florida State's home game against Alabama looked like a strong option to host the show.
Instead, GameDay will head to Columbus, Ohio for the weekend's biggest game, Ohio State vs. Texas. There is plenty of deep connection for Corso with this game as well, as Brutus Buckeye's head was the first he ever donned during the show's analyst picks segment, back in 1996. He's put on Brutus's head 45 times during his broadcasting career.
Even so, some wish Corso would've been able to call it a career at his alma mater, including his son Dan, a fellow Florida State alumnus who admitted some disappointment in the pick.
"As a family of Seminoles, yes, it was disappointing, but at the same time, it will be fun to watch his last GameDay and headgear in Columbus." Dan Corso told the Tallahassee Democrat.
Dan confirmed that his father remains a proud alumnus of the school, saying he has been "consistent with his love for FSU and the pageantry and tradition of college football, and on a weekly basis for 38 years reminded everyone that college football is a great form of entertainment."
Florida State fell apart last fall, going just 2–10 a year after the Seminoles were undefeated in the regular season, missing the College Football Playoff in large part because of a late-season injury to quarterback Jordan Travis. If not for that, FSU would've had a very strong case to host GameDay, especially with Ohio State-Texas being a Fox broadcast, while Florida State-Alabama will be on ABC.
Even so, it is hard to beat a College Football Playoff rematch between defending national champion Ohio State and Texas—and the first game of Arch Manning's career as Longhorns starter—at the Shoe.