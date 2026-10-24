Stock report for Virginia Football after disappointing 19-16 loss to Duke: Who's trending up?

If Virginia football were a stock, there might be a rush to sell at the moment.

Friday's 19-16 loss to Duke was the Cavaliers' third defeat in four games and ended any slim hopes they may have harbored of reaching the ACC title game or even a prestigious bowl. At 4-4, they still need two more wins in their final four games simply to qualify for the postseason.

There were a few highlights Friday, but the Cavaliers' trend line is decidedly down after a 3-1 start. Here's a look at who helped themselves (and who didn't) against the Blue Devils.

Stock up: Kam Robinson

As expected, his recovery from a 2025 ACL tear -- suffered against these same Blue Devils -- has been uneven. As he regains strength and speed, he's also assumed the "green dot" role of calling defensive signals and ensuring his teammates line up in their proper places.

Friday night was arguably Robinson's best game of 2026. He chased down Duke's backup quarterback, Dan Mahan, for a first-half sack and made a highlight-reel interception, knocking the ball away from Duke running back Nate Sheppard and snagging it before it hit the ground.

Stock down: Beau Pribula

After throwing 13 touchdown passes in Virginia's first six games, he has zero in his past two. He hasn't compiled more than 168 yards through the air in any of his last four starts, and he committed two turnovers (a fumble and a last-play desperation interception) on Friday night. He did gain 92 rushing yards against Duke (negated by 26 lost yards in sacks), but opponents are now more committed to stopping his quarterback draws.

It's worth noting that at Missouri last year, he didn't throw a touchdown pass after Week 6 (although he did miss two games with injuries). His drop in production has produced a message-board campaign for a switch to backup Eli Holstein.

Stock up: Tight ends

Entering Friday's game, John Rogers and Dakota Twitty had just 16 receptions between them and had been used primarily as blockers this season. Against the Blue Devils, Rogers set career-highs with five catches for 65 yards, and Twitty caught three bals for 41 yards. They were Pribula's main targets on a night when the wideouts were quiet. (See below.)

Stock down: Wide receivers

It didn't help that two of Virginia's projected Game 1 starters, Rico Flores Jr. and Kam Courtney, sat out Friday's game with injuries. But among them, Da'Shawn Martin, Jacquon Gibson and Isaiah Robinson finished with just five catches for 44 yards (less than Rogers had alone). Robinson had one notable drop of a routine pass.

Stock up: Jekail Middlebrook

He has become Virginia's workhorse, and he set career highs with 24 carries, 117 yards against Duke, scoring Virginia's only touchdown of the night.

Stock down: Offensive line

This quintet was supposed to be the bulwark of Virginia's offense, bearing the acronym FIST (Five Individuals Strong Together). Instead, they've allowed an ACC-high 26 sacks, including five Friday night. Pribula was under frequent pressure, and it showed.

Stock up: Daniel Sparks

The seventh-year senior in contention for the Ray Guy Award, presented annually to the nation's top collegiate punter. Sparks averaged 56.2 yards on five punts Friday night and his 51.1-yard season average is set to shatter the school record (47.2) he set last season.

Stock down: Defensive discipline

It didn't help that starting safeties Brandyn Hillman and Ethan Minter missed the game with injuries, but allowing Duke's Brody Keefe to go uncovered and catch an easy option pass from Nate Sheppard was inexcusable. The Cavaliers did an admirable job of containing Sheppard, the ACC's leading rusher, but fell victim to a game-deciding trick play.