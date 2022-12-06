Talented Two-Sport Wide Receiver Commits to Virginia Football

When Virginia lost its only wide receiver commitment of the 2023 class a few weeks ago, Tony Elliott and Marques Hagans hit the recruiting trail hard, looking to find quality receivers late in the recruiting cycle.

Mission accomplished. One day after landing a commitment from record-breaking receiver Jaden Gibson, UVA has picked up another wide receiver commitment from talented two-sport athlete Titus Ivy (Concord, NC), who announced his commitment to Virginia on social media on Tuesday morning.

"After a great official visit...... I would like to announce my commitment to the University of Virginia!" Ivy said in the post. "Huge shoutout to Coach Elliott and the UVA staff for giving me this opportunity."

Ivy picked up an offer from UVA on October 27th and immediately scheduled a visit to Charlottesville for the weekend of November 5th. He returned to Virginia for an official visit this past weekend and a great experience with Elliott, Hagans, and current UVA receiver Dakota Twitty sealed the deal for Ivy, who then announced his commitment to the Cavaliers on Tuesday.

At 6'4", Ivy has the size to be a dynamic pass-catcher at the collegiate level and has elite athleticism to match it. A talented two-sport athlete, Ivy excelled both as a receiver and as a forward for the basketball team at Cox Hill High School in Concord, North Carolina, generating some significant recruiting buzz as a basketball prospect over the summer.

247Sports currently rates Ivy as a three-star recruit and he is ranked the No. 262 wide receiver in the nation and the No. 38 wide receiver in North Carolina in the class of 2023. Ivy joins Jaden Gibson as UVA's two wide receiver commits in the recruiting class of 2023. Gibson, who broke the all-time Georgia High School football records for career receiving yards, career touchdowns, and single-season touchdowns this year, committed to Virginia on Monday.

With Ivy and Gibson committed to UVA, the Cavaliers now have 15 verbal commits in their recruiting class of 2023, the first class to be entirely recruited by Tony Elliott and his staff at UVA:

offensive lineman Cole Surber (committed April 29th)

running back Donte Hawthorne (committed May 29th)

defensive lineman Miles Greene (committed June 6th)

tight end TeKai Kirby (committed June 24th)

running back Noah Vaughn (committed June 27th)

cornerback Keandre Walker (committed June 27th

linebacker Kamren Robinson (committed July 1st)

quarterback Anthony Colandrea (committed July 8th)

athlete TyLyric Coleman (committed July 30th)

offensive lineman Anthony Britton (committed August 16th)

defensive back Trent Baker-Booker (committed October 1st)

defensive back Landon Danley (committed October 13th)

defensive back Caleb Hardy (committed November 6th)

wide receiver Jaden Gibson (committed December 5th)

wide receiver Titus Ivy (committed December 6th)

