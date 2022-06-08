Virginia Football Recruiting Class of 2023 Commits

See an updated list of the high school players who have committed to the UVA football class of 2023

The Virginia football recruiting class of 2023, the first class to be recruited entirely by Tony Elliott and his staff, is beginning to take shape. Stay up to date with the following list, which includes every high school player who has announced a verbal commitment to the UVA football program in the class of 2023. Each slide contains some information about each recruit as well as a link to a full story on the player's commitment to Virginia. This page will be updated with the announcement of each UVA commitment in the future.

See more Virginia football news and content: Virginia Football on Sports Illustrated

See more Virginia sports news and content: Virginia Cavaliers on Sports Illustrated

Read more from Cavaliers Now

Herman Moore and Heath Miller Included on Ballot for College Football Hall of Fame

Richmond Defenseman Griffin Kology Transfers to Virginia Lacrosse

In-State Defensive Lineman Miles Greene Commits to Virginia Football

Virginia Basketball Makes Top 9 for Four-Star Jamie Kaiser After Official Visit

Coastal Carolina Walks It Off, Ends Virginia's Season With 7-6 Comeback Win

Virginia Football Picks Up Commitment From Florida Cornerback Jarvis Lee

Virginia Athletics Excellence From the Perspective of a Current UVA Student