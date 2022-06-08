Virginia Football Recruiting Class of 2023 Commits
The Virginia football recruiting class of 2023, the first class to be recruited entirely by Tony Elliott and his staff, is beginning to take shape. Stay up to date with the following list, which includes every high school player who has announced a verbal commitment to the UVA football program in the class of 2023. Each slide contains some information about each recruit as well as a link to a full story on the player's commitment to Virginia. This page will be updated with the announcement of each UVA commitment in the future.
Cole Surber
Cole Surber
Committed: April 29th
Position: offensive lineman
Size: 6'6", 280 pounds
Hometown: Nokesville, Virginia
School: Patriot High School
Commitment story: Virginia Football Lands Commitment From In-State OL Cole Surber
Donte Hawthorne
Donte Hawthorne
Committed: May 29th
Position: running back
Size: 6'0", 200 pounds
Hometown: Stafford, Virginia
School: Colonial Forge High School
Commitment story: Virginia Football Lands Commitment From In-State Running Back Donte Hawthorne
Jarvis Lee
Jarvis Lee
Committed: June 5th
Position: cornerback
Size: 5'11", 173 pounds
Hometown: Green Cove Springs, Florida
School: Clay High School
Commitment story: Virginia Football Picks Up Commitment From Florida Cornerback Jarvis Lee
Miles Greene
Miles Greene
Committed: June 6th
Position: defensive lineman
Size: 6'3", 240 pounds
Hometown: Highland Springs, Virginia
School: Highland Springs High School
Commitment story: In-State Defensive Lineman Miles Greene Commits to Virginia Football
