Skip to main content

Virginia Football Recruiting Class of 2023 Commits

See an updated list of the high school players who have committed to the UVA football class of 2023

The Virginia football recruiting class of 2023, the first class to be recruited entirely by Tony Elliott and his staff, is beginning to take shape. Stay up to date with the following list, which includes every high school player who has announced a verbal commitment to the UVA football program in the class of 2023. Each slide contains some information about each recruit as well as a link to a full story on the player's commitment to Virginia. This page will be updated with the announcement of each UVA commitment in the future.

Cole Surber

Cole Surber, Virginia Cavaliers football

Cole Surber
Committed: April 29th
Position: offensive lineman
Size: 6'6", 280 pounds
Hometown: Nokesville, Virginia
School: Patriot High School

Commitment story: Virginia Football Lands Commitment From In-State OL Cole Surber

Donte Hawthorne

Donte Hawthorne, Virginia Cavaliers football

Donte Hawthorne
Committed: May 29th
Position: running back
Size: 6'0", 200 pounds
Hometown: Stafford, Virginia
School: Colonial Forge High School

Commitment story: Virginia Football Lands Commitment From In-State Running Back Donte Hawthorne

Jarvis Lee

Jarvis Lee and Curome Cox, Virginia Cavaliers football

Jarvis Lee
Committed: June 5th
Position: cornerback
Size: 5'11", 173 pounds
Hometown: Green Cove Springs, Florida
School: Clay High School

Commitment story: Virginia Football Picks Up Commitment From Florida Cornerback Jarvis Lee

Miles Greene

Miles Greene, Virginia Cavaliers football

Miles Greene
Committed: June 6th
Position: defensive lineman
Size: 6'3", 240 pounds
Hometown: Highland Springs, Virginia
School: Highland Springs High School

Commitment story: In-State Defensive Lineman Miles Greene Commits to Virginia Football

See more Virginia football news and content: Virginia Football on Sports Illustrated

See more Virginia sports news and content: Virginia Cavaliers on Sports Illustrated

Read more from Cavaliers Now

Herman Moore and Heath Miller Included on Ballot for College Football Hall of Fame

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Richmond Defenseman Griffin Kology Transfers to Virginia Lacrosse

In-State Defensive Lineman Miles Greene Commits to Virginia Football

Virginia Basketball Makes Top 9 for Four-Star Jamie Kaiser After Official Visit

Coastal Carolina Walks It Off, Ends Virginia's Season With 7-6 Comeback Win

Virginia Football Picks Up Commitment From Florida Cornerback Jarvis Lee

Virginia Athletics Excellence From the Perspective of a Current UVA Student

In This Article (1)

Virginia Cavaliers
Virginia Cavaliers

Texas A&M Aggies baseball
Baseball

NCAA Baseball Tournament Super Regional Matchups Set

By Matt Newton17 hours ago
Herman Moore and Heath Miller, Virginia Cavaliers football
Football

Herman Moore and Heath Miller Included on Ballot for College Football Hall of Fame

By Matt Newton20 hours ago
Griffin Kology, Richmond Spiders men's lacrosse
Lacrosse

Richmond Defenseman Griffin Kology Transfers to Virginia Lacrosse

By Matt NewtonJun 6, 2022
Miles Greene, Virginia Cavaliers football
Football

In-State Defensive Lineman Miles Greene Commits to Virginia Football

By Matt NewtonJun 6, 2022
Jamie Kaiser, Virginia Cavaliers men's basketball
Basketball

Virginia Basketball Makes Top 9 for Four-Star Jamie Kaiser After Official Visit

By Matt NewtonJun 5, 2022
Virginia Cavaliers baseball
Baseball

Coastal Carolina Walks It Off, Ends Virginia's Season With 7-6 Comeback Win

By Matt NewtonJun 5, 2022
Jarvis Lee and Curome Cox, Virginia Cavaliers football
Football

Virginia Football Picks Up Commitment From Florida Cornerback Jarvis Lee

By Matt Newton21 hours ago
Brandon Neeck, Virginia Cavaliers baseball
Baseball

Virginia’s 9th Inning Rally Falls Short in 4-2 Loss to East Carolina

By Matt NewtonJun 4, 2022