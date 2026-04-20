The Next Breakout NFL Prospect That Will Come From Virginia



The Cavaliers have a number of worthy players who will be on NFL rosters next season, with Sage Ennis, Mitchell Melton, Antonio Clary, Jahmeer Carter, and Cam Ross. However, there is one above all that can make an impact as soon as they get selected by an NFL team. I am talking about no other than J’Mari Taylor.

Taylor was the lead running back for the Cavaliers this season, rushing for 1,062 yards and 14 touchdowns. He ranked in the top 20 in rushing touchdowns this past season. Taylor had four mult-touchdown games a season ago and had his best game against NC State, rushing for a season-high 150 yards and three touchdowns. Taylor put together back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons for the first time in his career. He has proved he can succeed playing anywhere on the D1 level, whether it is at North Carolina Central or in the ACC with Virginia.

Here is more on how Taylor performed via Pro Football Focus (PFF) when I wrote about him earlier in the offseason.

“Taylor recorded an 80.3 rushing grade, a 77.7 zone grade, and a 75.8 gap grade, according to Pro Football Focus (PFF). PFF has him slated as the No.184 overall prospect heading into the NFL Draft. He finished with a 76.1 overall grade for 2025. An area where he was extremely impressive was his elusive rating, where he recorded a 90.9. His ability to dodge defenders and move past them makes him a back who could be dangerous at the next level.”

Why he can be the next breakout NFL Prospect

Feb 28, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Virginia running back J'Mari Taylor (RB19) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Taylor has a ton of versatility in his game that will bode well for NFL offenses. He also doesn’t have to worry about being the lead tailback early on in his career. Instead, he can be a complementary piece to an offense and kind of a change of pace back and can relieve the main back. We see it all the time with teams that have multiple backs they rely on. Taylor would fit in seamlessly in that kind of situation. Teams like Detroit, Arizona, Miami, and Buffalo could all be viable options for Taylor to make an impact early in his career. You combine his ability to break tackles, vision, elusiveness, and power, and he will be an option in any offense. Don’t sleep on his catching ability either. Taylor finished with 43 catches for 259 yards and a touchdown this past season. He should make an immediate impact.