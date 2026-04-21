Justin Jefferson Got Brutally Honest on Kyler Murray, J.J. McCarthy QB Competition

As the Vikings’ offseason program begins, so does the quarterback competition between Kyler Murray and J.J. McCarthy.

Following a 2025 season marred by inconsistent quarterback play and injuries to J.J. McCarthy and Carson Wentz, the Vikings ensured they would not find themselves in the same predicament in 2026. As such, they signed former Cardinals veteran Kyler Murray to boost their quarterback room.

Wide receiver Justin Jefferson, the Vikings’ top offensive player and a team captain, shared his initial reaction to the addition of Murray.

“It’s really good to get some good talent in the room to give a little spark in that room,” Jefferson said. “To see a competitive edge and from those guys to really lock in and to do what we're expecting them to do, which is to come in and to be that guy. We need that one guy for this team. I’m definitely excited for that room, excited to see what those guys have in store for us in training camp.”

LIVE: WR @JJettas2 talks to the media as the #Vikings start the offseason program https://t.co/eNSK8IvV8A — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) April 20, 2026

As the Vikings’ offseason program gets underway, Jefferson is looking forward to seeing Murray’s big play ability, speed and arm strength in action. He also believes that the signing of Murray will not only help the team, but McCarthy as well.

"For J.J., for somebody to enter that room with that type of ability, that type of talent, he's got to step it up a little bit,” Jefferson said. “So it's good for him to feel that type of pressure and to really lock in a little bit and say, 'It's either now or I'm going to take that back seat again.' It's all a competitive mindset when it comes to these type of things. It's all about who's ready for that moment and who's ready to step up and take that initiative."

Related: Kevin O’Connell Addresses Vikings’ QB Situation After Signing Kyler Murray

Murray, the 2019 No. 1 pick in the draft, comes to the Vikings after spending the first seven years of his career as a Cardinal. While Murray has missed time in recent seasons due to injuries, he remains one of the most dynamic athletes on the field when healthy. He was a Pro Bowler back in 2020 and ‘21, and will look to channel that form again while working under head coach-quarterback whisper Kevin O’Connell and with a talented Vikings offense.

Meanwhile, the Vikings drafted McCarthy at No. 10 in 2024 to be their quarterback of the future. Unfortunately, McCarthy has missed much of the first two seasons of his career due to injury. When he was able to play last season, he was inconsistent, often missing his pass-catchers due to off-target throws. He did improve over the season, but missed the end of the year because of injury.

Jefferson noted he has been working with McCarthy this offseason. He feels McCarthy is more confident in knowing where Jefferson will be on a route and their timing together.

“Trying to work with him every single chance that I can,” Jefferson said of McCarthy. “Trying to fix the little things. At the end of the day, he’s not perfect and we’re not expecting him to be perfect. Trying to get him as close to perfect as we can.”

Jefferson believes bringing in Murray can help the Vikings leap back into contention. When asked if the move will put the Vikings back in Super Bowl conversations, Jefferson replied “For sure.” After the all, the Vikings went 14-3 back in 2024 with good quarterback play in 2024, and still finished with a winning record in 2025 despite their quarterback play.

“Sparking up that room a little bit and seeing who’s going to be that competitor and that person that’s going to be that last man standing,” Jefferson said. “It’s pretty exciting for me. I love those type of battles. We’ve got great talent in that room.

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