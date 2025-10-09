Three ACC Games that Virginia Fans Should Have Their Eyes On in Week Seven
Virginia has the week to rest and prepare to hit the field again against Washington State in Week Eight. Virginia needs to time to get back on track as they are dealing with multiple key injuries, most specifically to the offensive line.
Let's take a look at three important games across the ACC that UVA fans should keep their eyes on while the Hoo's have the week off.
#25 Florida State vs Pittsburgh
Florida State has slipped to the 25th ranking after getting up to No. 8 when they lost to Virginia. FSU took on another tough ACC opponent in top-five Miami on the road last week, earning its second loss in as many weeks.
This week, FSU returns to Tallahassee to host the 3-2 Pittsburgh Panthers. Pitt currently has a 1-0 record in the ACC, while FSU sits at 0-2. This is a must-watch game because it is a chance for the Seminoles to get back on track and back to their winning ways against an opponent who should not be too much trouble. With Stanford, Wake Forest, Clemson, and other weaker teams coming up, FSU needs to get the second half of the year off on the right track.
#13 Georgia Tech vs Virginia Tech
Georgia Tech is having one of its best years in recent memory. 2024 was a great sign for GT, ranking as high as 23rd in the country, ending the season with an appearance in the Birmingham Bowl against Vanderbilt. The last time Georgia Tech was ranked before last season was a decade ago in 2015. Since then, GT has had five losing seasons, including three three-win seasons.
Georgia Tech can continue to build momentum with this win over Virginia Tech before a tougher test next week against Duke. If GT drops this game for any reason, I think it could definitely impact their confidence and form heading into next week's matchup. The Yellow Jackets should use this week to finalize any changes and fix any mistakes in their game plan ahead of the Blue Devils.
#16 Notre Dame vs North Carolina State
This is the third and final ACC game featuring at least one ranked team. North Carolina State was able to take a game over Virginia earlier this season, but has looked alright since then. Losses to Duke and Virginia Tech have proven that NC State might not have what it takes to hang with the top dogs in the conference.
Coming off a major win against Campbell last week, North Carolina State is now staring down a much better football team. According to Fanduel Sportsbook, Notre Dame is favored by 22.5 points at home against the Wolf Pack. The Fighting Irish started off their season with two straight losses to ranked opponents, but have since been coasting their way through Week Six, scoring an average of 47 points over the last three games.
According to NC State Athletics, the Wolf Pack has only faced off against Notre Dame four times in program history. The series is currently split, 2-2, coming into Week Seven of 2025. NC State has lost the last two meetings, one of which was held in South Bend. NC State was outscored, 80-38, acorss those two losses.
