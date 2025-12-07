College Football World Reacts to Notre Dame Being Snubbed From College Football Playoffs
On Sunday, the full field for the 2025 College Football Playoff was revealed. After many weeks of intense debate, discussion, and politicking from head coaches everywhere the bracket is finally set. And the biggest snub, by far, was Notre Dame.
There was significant debate leading into Sunday’s selection show about whether Notre Dame or Miami deserved inclusion in the CFP bracket. The resumes for both teams were very, very similar for one of the few at-large bids available. They both finished 10-2 with some outstanding wins on the resume. Neither participated in a conference championship game, however; the Hurricanes missed out on the ACC championship game while the Fighting Irish do not belong to a conference.
Miami’s one trump card was a head-to-head win over Notre Dame in Week 1. But that didn’t seem to hold much influence with the College Football Playoff committee, who ranked Notre Dame above Miami in every CFP ranking released since early November.
Until today. When it was time to make the final call, the committee went with the Hurricanes instead of the Fighting Irish.
The college football world reacted strongly to the committee’s decision to leave Notre Dame out of this year’s playoff field.
A tough reality for fans of the Fighting Irish and clearly the most controversial decision made by this year’s CFP committee.