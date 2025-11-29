Three Bold Predictions For Virginia vs Virginia Tech Matchup On Saturday
It’s game day, and Virginia has a big rivalry game on his hands against Virginia Tech on Saturday. It will be a big game for the Hoos for their future especially in terms of recruiting and attracting players with a big win over its rival and securing an ACC title berth.
1. Virginia will get out to a hot start
It will be imperative for the Hoos to get out to a great start to the game against their rival, Virginia. While the Hoos are dealing with some injuries, they have to lean on their offense to carry the day. It starts with quarterback Chandler Morris and running back J’Mari Taylor, who can run the ball at a high level. Taylor has rushed for 917 yards and 13 touchdowns. He is on the cusp of a 1,000-yard season. Morris has been more than competent this season, and we have seen the emergence of pass catchers Trell Harris and Jahmal Edrine. Virginia Tech defense has struggled all season, and I think it will have more of those problems especially early in the game on Saturday.
“We need the crowd to show up and be loud. And I think the crowd has evidence of their impact on the game in several of the games that they've caused some havoc for the opposing offenses in some key times. So we need the crowd to be there. We need the energy to be evident because we're going to have to play the four quarters. I think ideally you want to get off to a fast start, but this is going to be a four-quarter game, and we're anticipating that it's going to come down to one possession regardless of what everybody else may think. It's a very, very capable football team, and they still have talent in that locker room, and they're going to be motivated," said head coach Tony Elliot.
2. Despite the injury to Kam Robinson, Virginia will shut down Virginia Tech
The defense will make a statement of how good it is on Saturday night. The Hoos are led by Ja’Son Prevard and Devin Neal, who are some of their best players. The Cavaliers have the No. 28 total defense in the country, giving up just 322.1 yards per game. They also only give up 5.02 yards per play. The Cavaliers have shown several times that they can get after you and limit explosive plays. Against Wake Forest, they held the Demon Deacons to just nine points on offense despite having the three turnovers. The Hoos shut down Duke and its prolific air attack and held them to 17 points. They are more than capable of slowing down the Hokies. The two players to watch will be Fisher Camac and Daniel Rickert, who have combined for 10 sacks this season. The reason they are important is that if you can rush the passer and create chaos for Kyron Drones, it usually leads to turnovers. If both can play at a high level, then Virginia should be able to come out with a win.
3. Virginia Defense will force three turnovers
I think it is the perfect combination for the Hoos to dominate at home and punch their ticket to the ACC title game with an elite defensive performance. We know they have a number of ballhawks starting with Ja’Son Prevard, who leads the team with three interceptions. They also have a true freshman in Corey Costner, who has been playing at a high level and has an interception. With Drones being more turnover prone, it should allow the Cavaliers to make a number of plays on the backend and take advantage. The Hoos defense should be able to make a difference in this game.
