Duke vs. Stanford Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for Saturday, Jan. 17

The Duke Blue Devils remain undefeated in ACC play and have suffered just one loss all season. They're in a great spot to keep their conference record spotless when they take on the Stanford Cardinal on Saturday.

Stanford is coming off a big win against UNC this past week. Can the Cardinal carry that momentum into a big upset win on Saturday? Let's find out what the oddsmakers think.

Duke vs. Stanford Odds, Spread, and Total

Spread

Duke -9.5 (-110)

Stanford +9.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Duke -580

Stanford +420

Total

OVER 146.5 (-110)

UNDER 146.5 (-110)

Duke vs. Stanford How to Watch

Date: Saturday, January 17

Game Time: 6:00 pm ET

Venue: Maples Pavilion

How to Watch (TV): ACC Network

Duke Record: 16-1 (5-0 in ACC)

Stanford Record: 14-4 (3-2 in ACC)

Duke vs. Stanford Betting Trends

Duke is 3-8 ATS in its last 11 games

The OVER is 5-2 in Duke's last seven games

Duke has won eight straight road games

Duke has won 10 straight games against ACC opponents

The UNDER is 4-1 in Stanford's last five games

Stanford is 6-1 ATS in the last seven games as an underdog

Duke vs. Stanford Key Player to Watch

Cameron Boozer, G - Duke Blue Devils

It has largely become a two-man race to win the Wooden Award for the best player in college basketball between Cameron Boozer and A.J. Dybantsa of BYU. Boozer is set as the favorite at FanDuel ahead of this game, with -220 odds to win the award. He's leading Duke in points per game (22.8), rebounds (9.7), assists (4.1), and steals (1.7).

Duke vs. Stanford Prediction and Pick

Stanford doesn't have the shooting or the defense to be able to hang with this uber-talented Duke team. The Cardinal ranks just 179th in the country in effective field goal percentage and 94th in defensive efficiency. Duke ranks inside the top 20 in both of those metrics.

Duke loves to shoot the three-ball, but Stanford can't defend the perimeter either, allowing teams to shoot 33.1% from beyond the arc, which ranks 152nd in college basketball.

I'm going to lay the points with Duke as a road favorite.

Pick: Duke -9.5 (-110) via FanDuel

