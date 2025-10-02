Three Keys to Victory for Virginia Against Louisville This Weekend
Only a couple of days remain until Virginia's big matchup against Louisville on Saturday afternoon. The last time the two programs faced each other was in 2024, which resulted in a tight score of 24-20. The Cardinals took a late lead, and UVA was unable to regain traction.
The Cavaliers are hoping to have a different outcome this time around, and with such a dramatic victory over Florida State last week, Virginia could certainly surge ahead once again. In order to do so, there are three keys to victory for UVA:
1. Pressure Miller Moss
Senior quarterback Miller Moss is a major root in Louisville's success lately. He has an eye for openings and is quick on his feet. Because of this, he is certainly a threat to Virginia's defensive squad. UVA must plan to pressure him to force passes and disrupt plays.
As Louisville's head coach Jeff Brohm said during his recent press conference:
"I think Miller is an accurate passer. He can deliver the ball on time if we're spacing things out for him and getting guys in the right spots. I think certain guys are good at play, certain guys are good at pushing up the field. I don't want to go give you all the secrets, but I think if you get guys open quickly for him, he can put the ball on them very accurately and do good things..."
2. Big Game for Defense
Much like last week's matchup against the Seminoles, UVA's defense is going to be tested by Louisville. The Cardinals are known to have a strong offensive unit, so throwing them off kilter is necessary if UVA wants to come out on top.
"One thing is that they're going to have an elite quarterback and [one] that can distribute the ball, that can make all of the throws," Tony Elliott said during Tuesday's press conference. "They got to their one, two punch at running back is probably as good as anybody in the league or in the country. And those guys are fast and they can go, and Coach Brown does a good job of challenging you in the run game because he does a lot of different things..."
3. What Needs To Happen for Defense
Considering the Cardinals' offensive powerhouse, a lot of Saturday's game will fall on the shoulders of UVA's defense. The nation saw the Cavaliers' defense kick itself into high gear last week against Florida State, but it wasn't a smooth sailing game. Elliott identified a key area in which UVA needs to improve.
"I think our safeties can take some better angles and fit some things a little better because we got a little leaky in the run game at times," Elliott further explained. "We knew they were going to make plays, but I thought that just from a competitive standpoint, I thought they played fast. I thought they were physical. We made a couple plays. We also gave up a couple plays, but that's opportunity for growth. But I thought that they gained a little bit of confidence coming out of that game and what they're capable of."