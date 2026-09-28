Three keys to Virginia's chances of a road win at Florida State

After dropping 12 of its first 13 contests with Florida State, Virginia has won four of the last seven. The Cavaliers have claimed two straight meetings, including last year's 46-38 double-overtime thriller in Scott Stadium.

Making it three in a row will be a challenge, even with Florida State struggling to start the season. Here are three keys to the game:

1. Keep up the aerial assault

Sep 26, 2026; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers quarterback Beau Pribula (7) passes the ball under pressure from Delaware Blue Hens linebacker Jalen Bell (20) during the first half at Scott Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Beau Pribula threw four touchdown passes against Delaware last Saturday (and Eli Holstein added one in relief). Despite offensive coordinator Des Kitchings' preference to establish the ground game, the Seminoles are much more vulnerable through the air.

It's hard to believe, but through four games, the school that produced Deion Sanders ranks 16th in the ACC (and 135th out of 138 FBS teams), allowing 290 passing yards per game. They've allowed eight touchdown passes and made only three interceptions.

And the gains have come in chunks. FSU has allowed opponents eight pass completions of at least 30 yards, including connections of 79, 64, and 50 yards in a loss to SMU. The Seminoles are giving up an ACC-worst 8.3 yards per opponent passing attempt.

Rico Flores Jr.'s return to form comes at the perfect time for Virginia. The UCLA transfer missed the season's first two games, but caught nine balls for 113 yards and a touchdown against Delaware. He, Kam Courtney, Da'Shawn Martin, and Jacquon Gibson could have a field day against the porous Seminoles secondary.

2. Pressure Ashton Daniels

Sep 26, 2026; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles quarterback Ashton Daniels (14) runs during the first quarter against the Central Arkansas Bears at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

FSU's fifth-year senior is the latest dual-threat quarterback to challenge Virginia's veteran defense. He's thrown for 928 yards and run for another 142 (plus four touchdowns).

But like many passers, he's far less efficient when he's under pressure. Daniels has thrown almost as many interceptions (five) as touchdown passes (six), including a three-interception day against Alabama in which he passed for 377 yards.

Virginia's pass rush wasn't overwhelming against Delaware. But if Fisher Camac and company can get into the backfield, ball-hawk Brandyn Hillman and the Cavalier secondary could add to their season interception total. Look for defensive coordinator John Rudzinski to turn Kam Robinson loose more on blitzes as he regains confidence in his surgically repaired knee.

3. Avoid a slow start

Even if the Seminoles have struggled in recent years, Doak Campbell Stadium remains an intimidating place for visiting teams. Just ask the Cavaliers, who are 1-9 all-time there, with their only win coming in 2011 by a 14-13 score.

FSU is accustomed to getting off to strong starts this season, outscoring its opponents 38-10 in the first quarter of games. Virginia, meanwhile, has produced a 52-7 first-quarter advantage.

Coach Mike Norvell is already on the hot seat in Tallahassee. The Cavaliers have yet to win away from home, but if they can score first, it would boost their confidence and could cause the home fans (and players) to feel the frustration.