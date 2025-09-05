Three Predictions For Virginia vs NC State
Virginia started the season off with a resounding win over Coastal Carolina last week and now faces a much bigger test on the road against NC State. The Wolfpack is, of course, a member of the ACC, but this game does not count in the conference standings. It will be a crucial test for both teams, and both programs could use a win on Saturday.
Here are three predictions for what is going to happen on Saturday between Virginia and NC State.
1. Virginia forces three turnovers for the second straight game
In the 48-7 win over Coastal Carolina, Virginia was able to force three turnovers (two fumbles and an interception) and I think they can do it again this week.
While very talented, NC State quarterback CJ Bailey is not immune from turning the ball over. Last season, he threw for 10 interceptions and he did toss one last week against East Carolina. The Virginia defense looked improved last week, but this is going to be a whole other test. This new look secondary is going to be tested by the Wolfpack offense, but I think they are going to find a way to bait NC State into making mistakes.
2. Chandler Morris throws for nearly 400 yards
While NC State did a really good job of stopping the run last week, they did not fare as well through the air. Virginia was having a great day through the air until Chandler Morris left in the third quarter due to an injury and I think there is a chance Morris and this passing attack could have a huge day.
Last week vs the Pirates, NC State allowed quarterback Katin Houser to be 30/44 for 366 yards and a touchdown. Morris ended the game last week 19-27 for 264 yards and two touchdowns and looked poised and acurate all night long while he was in.
With receivers like Cam Ross and Trell Harris, I like Morris to have a big week against the Wolfpack.
3. Virginia gets an important road win
While it is not going to count in the conference standings, Virginia could use this win as a springboard to bigger things this season. Raleigh is a tough place to play and NC State has talent. With games against William and Mary, then Stanford after this, the Cavaliers could get off to a hot start with a win in this game.
NC State is a tough opponent to play, especially in Raleigh, and Virginia head coach Tony Elliott has a lot of respect for Dave Doeren's team:
"Right, the takeaways were discipline. You got to stay disciplined. You're playing against a very good opponent, especially at the end of the game. You got to finish it the right way. And very similar, they're a physical football team, want to run the football. They got an even more dynamic quarterback.
Now they're very similar to what they've always been in the trenches. They're big up front athletic linebackers can run and then they got athletes in the secondary. So it's a typical NC State team. It fits coach (Dave) Doeren's identity and how they approach it. He's a defensive guy and he wants to wants to win up front with the defensive line be physical and then offensively, you know, he wants a he wants an offense that can that can line up put their hand in the dirt and come after you. So that's what you see out of them.
Some really, really good skill guys, too, that can make you, that force you to defend the field vertically and horizontally."
I think Virginia is very much able to win this game and will.