Three Things We Have Learned About Virginia This Season
Virginia is off to one of their hottest starts over the past few seasons, securing a 5-1 record while remaining unbeaten in the ACC through six weeks. Now on bye with no game this weekend, we should take a look at some things we have learned about this Cavaliers team, so far this season.
1. Serious ACC Contenders
This Virginia team has shown they have what it takes to be among the top dogs in the conference. Defeating FSU and an undefeated Louisville two weeks in a row showed just how good and consistent this UVA squad is. Also, the fact that Virginia has received it's highest ranking in the AP Poll since 2019.
Personally, I think this Virginia team will end up being much better than the 2019 team that finished with a 9-5 record but went 6-2 in conference play. According to ESPN FPI, Virignia is projected to finish with 10 wins this year, so a slightly better record. However, I do not see them losing two games against the ACC. I think the only team they could fall to is Duke in Week 11 but other than that, the Hoo's should really sweep the rest of their schedule.
2. Chandler Morris Has Arrived
Chandler Morris has taken time to unlock his best form. Morris is now on his fourth team after stints with Oklahoma, TCU, and North Texas. However, the signal caller never really got a complete shot until his junior year at TCU, tossing 12 touchdowns to five interceptions after splitting snaps with TCU's current starter, Josh Hoover.
I think Morris stepping down to North Texas really took a lot of eyeballs off the talented quarterback. Morris was never bad by any stretch; he just faded into the college football landscape as some players do. Morris found himself in crowded quarterback rooms until he could lock in at North Texas. Morris made his way back into national headlines after throwing for over 3,700 yards and 31 touchdowns while leading the Mean Green to the SERVPRO First Responder Bowl.
Morris is now putting the entire ACC on notice, out-dueling Tommy Castellanos and FSU by accounting for five total touchdowns in the overtime upset. Among ACC quarterbacks, Morris currently ranks fourth in passing yards (1,428), third in touchdowns (11), and tenth in Passer Rating (149.6).
3. Transfer Portal Can Be Your Best Resource
We all know the transfer portal has completely changed how college football works. No longer do players have to sit out a year after switching schools, so bringing in talent from other programs is way more enticing. Recruiting has become a little less important in a way because teams that are missing a few key pieces will just search for experienced guys looking to basically 'ring chase' as it applies to NCAA sports. Also, a lot of times top prospects will opt for historically better football programs in the ACC or Big Ten, like Maryland, Penn State, and even Virginia Tech.
I believe this UVA team took such a jump from 2024 because they brought in an incredible amount of juniors, seniors and grad transfers to fill out their roster. Players like Chandler Morris, J'Mari Taylor, Cam Ross, Daniel Rickert, and Devin Neal (plus many more) have played massive roles for the Virginia team after joining the squad through the portal.