Three Things We Want to See From Virginia In Week Four Game vs. Stanford
UVA is facing another opponent in week four that they should have no issue with in Stanford. Despite being a multiple-score favorite, Virginia can continue to use these early-season contests to gear up for more challenging programs throughout the regular season. Here is what we want to see out of the Hoos in Saturday's matchup against the Cardinals.
1. Get Ahead Early
The UVA offense has had no trouble putting points on the board so far this season. Among the ACC, Cavaliers rank first in points per game (44.7) and yards per game (556).
A key to that offensive success has been getting ahead and pulling away from their opponents early. The Hoo's have put up 24 points in the first half of all three of their games so far, including 42 points in the first two quarters last week against William & Mary.
If this offense can set the tone and keep Stanford playing catch-up, they will force the Cardinals to throw the ball downfield to score. Putting the ball in Stanford's quarterback's hands and forcing him to make big plays is just what this UVA team needs.
2. Control Game On Special Teams
The Hoos are blessed with one of the most impactful special teamers in the country in Cam Ross. Ross is an athlete who genuinely can impact the game in the return game for UVA.
The senior receiver has already earned two ACC Specialist of the Week awards. Ross has shown just how big of a problem he can be in the third phase of the game.
Ross ranks third in the ACC in kickoff return yards (144) and fourth in punt return yards (980). Ross is just one of two ACC returners to rank in the top four of both categories alongside Cal's Jacob De Jesus. He is also just one of two kick returners in the conference to take a kick to the house this year.
3. Win Turnover Battle
The Virginia offense needs to keep the ball out of danger and not give Stanford any opportunity to capitalize on mistakes.
Quarterback Chandler Morris has protected the ball pretty well, minus a desperate interception to end the NC State game. While he has not been asked to do a ton for the offense, it is important for the North Texas transfer to play clean and efficient football like he has been all season.
On the other hand, the Stanford offense is prone to mistakes when the ball is taken out of the running backs hands. If UVA can get ahead early like I discussed earlier, they will force the offense to run through Ben Gulbranson.
Gulbranson has looked lost so far in 2025. The senior ranks dead last in QBR (94.1), completion percentage (53.6), and yards per completion (5.2). If Virginia can force Stanford to abandon the run and pass the ball in this matchup, they should have no trouble exploiting the Cardinals' weaknesses and securing the win at Scott Stadium.