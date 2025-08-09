Chiefs vs. Cardinals Prediction, Odds, Spread, Trends for NFL Preseason Week 1
The Kansas City Chiefs have routinely played their starters for at least a series in the opening preseason game in the Andy Reid era, and that will continue on Saturday night when they face the Arizona Cardinals in an exhibition matchup.
The Cardinals, on the other hand, historically had gone with the opposite approach, opting to keep their starters sidelined, but this year head coach Jonathan Gannon has stated that Kyler Murray and the rest of the starters will see the field.
With that being the case, how should we bet on this exhibition showdown? Let's take a look at the latest odds and then I'll break down which side I'm backing.
Chiefs vs. Cardinals Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- Chiefs -2.5 (-120)
- Cardinals +2.5 (+100)
Moneyline
- Chiefs -145
- Cardinals +125
Total
- OVER 39.5 (-105)
- UNDER 39.5 (-115)
Chiefs vs. Cardinals How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, August 9
- Time: 8:00 p.m. ET
- Venue: State Farm Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): KPHO-TV, CBS 5, KMCI-TV & KSHB-TV
- Chiefs Record: 0-0
- Cardinals Record: 0-0
Chiefs vs. Cardinals Betting Trends
- Andy Reid is 46-50 straight up and 46-48-2 against the spread in the preseason as a head coach
- Jonathan Gannon is 2-4 straight up and 3-3 against the spread in the preseason as a head coach
Chiefs vs. Cardinals Prediction and Pick
Despite Reid playing the majority of his starters in preseason games, it hasn't reflected in success in terms of his record. He has a losing record both straight up and against the spread in the preseason as a head coach. That should cause you to stop before you run to the sportsbook to bet the Chiefs just because Patrick Mahomes will play some snaps.
In fact, I think the move is to do the opposite and take the Cardinals as home underdogs in this spot. They'll also be playing their starters, but sportsbooks are giving them points on their home field.
Pick: Cardinals +2.5 (+100) via FanDuel
