Three UVA Players to Watch During Week Six Matchup Against Louisville
Virginia and Louisville are both on the rise right now with remarkable seasons thus far. The Cavaliers just wrapped up a significant upset over Florida State, and the Cardinals are coming off a victory over Pittsburgh. Louisville's 4-0 record is daunting, but the Hoos have proven their ability to take down a dominant team.
Heading into this weekend's matchup, Virginia is finalizing their squad in preparation for what could be, and is likely to be, yet another nail-biting game. While watching everything unfold, here are the top three UVA players to watch on Saturday, all of whom happen to be running backs:
1. RB J'Mari Taylor
J'Mari Taylor is undeniably one of Virginia's most talented players. During his latest matchup, he finished with 99 yards on 27 carries and one touchdown. Taylor has a workhorse mentality and a high level of consistency, which makes him a solid player for his teammates to rely on.
As UVA head coach Tony Elliott stated in his press conference on Tuesday:
"I think you're really starting to see J'Mari [Taylor] emerge as a racer-type back. He's showing his elusive ability, and then also he can run with power and he just has a knack for the big play."
2. RB Harrison Waylee
Harrison Waylee, one of Virginia's seniors, is an incredibly dynamic player with plenty of fuel in the tank. His speed is a major asset, as is his ability to see openings. Last weekend, he had four carries for 15 yards. Not too long ago, Waylee made a 97-yard rushing touchdown, setting a new record for UVA's program. Will he be able to carry his strong efforts into this weekend's matchup?
"... Harrison [Waylee], he's got the most rush. He's got the most rushing yards of any active player in college football, so he's very experienced. He's a little bit bigger, so he runs more downhill with power. But you're seeing that he's starting to become more comfortable in the system. You're seeing his feet be able to allow him to be a little bit more comfortable."
3. RB Noah Vaughn
Vaughn has not been able to play since the win over William & Mary, but it sounds like he might be able to return this week. Elliott recently told the media that he is able to practice this week, but there's still a chance that he will not be able to play in Saturday's game. However, his potential return will allow him to gauge how he's feeling, and will give UVA's coaching staff an opportunity to see where Vaughn stands in terms of recovery. Not to mention, having Vaughn back will only enhance the Cavaliers' commanding offense.
"... I've said for a long time that prior to Harrison and J'Mari coming in that I thought that Noah [Vaughn] was the most complete back because he can do a lot of different things well. And he's just going to get better as he gets more experience over the course of this season and his career."