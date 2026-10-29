Three Virginia offensive players who need to step up against Wake Forest

As if Virginia didn't have enough issues moving the ball, the Cavaliers may have to face their highest-rated opponent yet without arguably their most productive offensive player.

Coming off a career-high 117-yard rushing night against Duke, Jekail Middlebrook was listed as doubtful in Wednesday's weekly initial availability report. His absence would be a major blow for an offense that has failed to score more than 16 points in three of its past four games.

Even if Middlebrook can play, the challenge is steep against the 14th-ranked Demon Deacons (6-1, 4-1 ACC), who have won four straight. Here are three Virginia offensive players who need to step up Saturday in Winston-Salem.

RB Xay Davis

The sophomore is the next man up on the depth chart behind Middlebrook, and he's been solid in a backup role this season. He's averaged 4.7 yards per carry and gained 107 yards on the ground in a 59-3 romp over Norfolk State in September.

But he hasn't carried more than 10 times in a game; Middlebrook had 24 attempts last week against Duke. Can he handle an increased workload, especially against a stingy Wake run defense that has allowed opponents just 2.9 yards per carry this season?

As usual, it figures to be a committee job, with Xavier Brown and Noah Vaughn also getting carries. Wake's pass defense is statistically more vulnerable, but the Cavaliers can't abandon the ground game if they want to control the clock and keep the ball out of Gio Lopez's hands.

QB Beau Pribula

He's gone from conquering hero to internet target after failing to throw a touchdown pass in either of Virginia's last two games. The calls among fans to bench him in favor of backup Eli Holstein keep growing, and only a solid performance Saturday will quiet those.

Pribula has made some accurate throws when he's had time -- none better than last week's toss that hit Dakota Twitty in stride. He made good use of his tight ends against Duke and may have to do so again, especially if Kam Courtney (listed as doubtful) misses a second straight game.

Wake Forest has allowed opponents to complete an ACC-high 75 percent of their passes and has just two interceptions on the season. Regardless of his supporting cast, Pribula will need to exploit that unit -- and avoid turnovers like the two he had last week -- to give the Cavaliers a chance at an upset.

LT McKale Boley

Coach Tony Elliott didn't mention Boley by name, but when asked about benching Pribula, he quipped: "Nobody's telling me to replace my left tackle who, you know, didn't play great, right? That should play great because he's a veteran guy, right?"

That would be Boley, a sixth-year senior and preseason All-ACC choice who graded out at a respectable 62.6 against Duke (per Pro Football Focus), but was part of a veteran offensive line that allowed five sacks to the Blue Devils and 26 for the season.

He'll likely spend much of Saturday lined up against Wake's Langston Hardy, who ranks second in the ACC with 11.5 tackles for loss this season. He'll need to hold his own to give Pribula time to throw and the running backs room to run.