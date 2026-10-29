Virginia Week 9 Availability Report: Latest Updates Ahead of Wake Forest Matchup
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Virginia football is gearing up for a big road matchup against the No. 14 Wake Forest Demon Deacons, but UVA is going to be very short-handed in this game on Saturday, which is not a good sign when you are facing a team that is playing as well as Wake is playing.
The first availability report for this weekend's game is here and it is a lengthy one for UVA.
Out
- WR Rico Flores Jr
- WR #11 Rico Flores Jr.
- K #14 Tim Hamann
- ATH #17 Jae’Oyn Williams
- DE #19 Evan Ward
- CB #20 Omillio Agard
- LB #26 Caleb Hardy
- DB #27 Alex Dunn
- RB #37 Jack Stevens
- LB #42 Isaiah Reese
- DT #46 Chase Morrison|
- DT #56 Tyler Simmons
- OL #58 Noah Hartsoe
- OL #65 Grant Ellinger
- TE #87 Justin Zames
- DT #91 Jason Hammond
- DT #96 Bull Richardson
- DE #99 Devon Baxter
Doutbful
- WR Kameron Courtney
- RB Jekail Middlebrook
Questionable
- DB Corey Costner
- S Brandyn Hillman
- WR Dylan Cope
- S Ethan Minter
Probable
- Dillon Newton-Short
What does this mean for UVA?
Not being able to have Jekail Middlebrook would be a big blow to this team on Saturday. With the injuries they already have at the wide receiver position and the inconsistency of Beau Pribula and the rest of the unit, this makes pulling off an upset that much more difficult given how Wake Forest is playing.
Yesterday at his midweek press conference ahead of the game, UVA head coach Tony Elliott had a lot of praise for Wake Forest and how they are playing:
"Yeah, so one, you coach (Jake) Dickert doing a great job with the program down there, and
you saw that last year, and there's a lot of carryovers this year. But what you see is you see experience, especially on the defensive side, and man, the guys are playing fast, got a ton of
belief in what they're doing. They know the scheme, and they're confident, and they're
playing fast. They capitalize on mistakes, and then when you flip over to the offense, the quarterback just looks like a different guy.
He looks like he's free. He's playing inside the pocket, outside the pocket. He's running the ball, man. He's dishing it like a point guard. Then he's throwing it down the field. And so, what you see is you just see a ton of confidence in all three phases. And the guys are playing with a ton of energy, a ton of passion, and a ton of belief. And it's a good thing to see on tape. Like, as a coach, man, you always want to see that out of your team. And I see that out of my team at times, you know."
Can Virginia find a way to overcome all of these injuries and get an important win?
Jackson Caudell has been a publisher at the On SI network for four years and has extensive knowledge covering college athletics and the NBA. Jackson is also the co-host of the Bleav in Georgia Tech podcast, and he loves to bring thoughtful analysis and comprehensive coverage to everything that he does. Find him on X @jacksoncaudellFollow jacksoncaudell