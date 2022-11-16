Tony Elliott Commemorates Lavel Davis Jr., Devin Chandler, and D'Sean Perry

In his first year as a head coach, Tony Elliott has been presented with the impossible challenge of leading the Virginia football program through its darkest days in the wake of Sunday night's shooting that left UVA football players Lavel Davis Jr., Devin Chandler, and D'Sean Perry dead. It's difficult to even imagine what the last couple of days have been like for Elliott, as he tries to help his players, coaches, and support staff grapple with this devastating tragedy.

On Tuesday afternoon, Elliott made his first appearance in front of the media since the shooting alongside UVA athletic director Carla Williams. Elliott was asked some tough questions and had a couple of moments in which he had to pause to collect himself. However, there was one question he answered with a soft smile on his face and just a hint of joy in his heart, as he was asked to share some memories that he has of Lavel Davis Jr., Devin Chandler, and D'Sean Perry.

"Lavel, I have known Lavel for a long time. Recruited him starting his freshman year. Just to see him grow, but big smile. Lights up the room. Most people would say because he is the tallest guy in the room, but just his presence. He has a gentleness about him, but he is passionate about what he believes in. So a lot of the stories today were just about just the silly basketball arguments they would have and debates in the locker room. Everybody knew that they could get Lavel to kind of hunker down just by saying one thing, but the other thing that resonated is just how good of a teammate he was and how much he loved his teammates and would do anything for his teammates."

"D'Sean, I don't think many people outside of our program understand how special D'Sean was. Very, very, very artistic. Could draw. Could shape pots with clay. Loved music. Very, very cultured and well-rounded. Just a great teammate. And he had a sense of humor that was one of a kind that only D'Sean could have. You knew immediately when somebody said something, yeah, that was D'Sean."

"You talk about Devin, man, Devin, he just -- he is what you wanted in a young person that is at this level, but he just was a big kid. Smiled all the time. Loved to dance. Loved to sing. Loved to compete, even though the guys revealed that he wasn't very good at video games, but he thought he was. But he loved to compete. The thing I remember about him is he always brought a smile to my face because he just was happy with where he was, comfortable in his skin, and just had a very bubbly personality."

Tony Elliott has only been the head football coach at Virginia for less than a year, but it's clear from the way that he spoke about Lavel, Devin, and D'Sean on Tuesday that he has a deep and personal relationship each of them as well as with each and every one of the more than 100 young men on the UVA roster. Forgetting the X's and O's, the wins and the losses, and everything in between, Tony Elliott is exactly the type of person and leader that this Virginia football team needs in this, its most trying time.

Of course, it's also evident in Elliott's remarks how much of a lasting impression Lavel, Devin, and D'Sean had on those around them. By all accounts, these were three tremendously hard-working, positive, and kind young men who were surely bound to lead good and successful lives. They are gone far too soon.

Rest in peace, Lavel Davis Jr., Devin Chandler, and D'Sean Perry.