September 7, 2021
Top Five Plays of Virginia's Victory over William & Mary

See which plays from UVA's 43-0 win over William & Mary on Saturday night made our Top Five
Photo courtesy of Virginia Athletics

The Virginia Cavaliers made a number of great plays in their blowout victory over William & Mary in the season-opener on Saturday night. Here's our top five (all videos courtesy of the ACC Network): 

5. Brennan Armstrong finds Ra'Shaun Henry in the back corner of the end zone for a touchdown late in the first half. 

4. Freshman quarterback Jacob Rodriguez shows his athleticism with a 24-yard run. 

3. Nick Grant blocks a William & Mary field goal attempt to preserve the shutout. 

2. Keytaon Thompson breaks several tackles for a 40-yard run, setting up a UVA touchdown. 

1. Brennan Armstrong delivers the long ball to Demick Starling for a 65-yard touchdown. 

