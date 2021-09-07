Top Five Plays of Virginia's Victory over William & Mary

See which plays from UVA's 43-0 win over William & Mary on Saturday night made our Top Five

The Virginia Cavaliers made a number of great plays in their blowout victory over William & Mary in the season-opener on Saturday night. Here's our top five (all videos courtesy of the ACC Network):

5. Brennan Armstrong finds Ra'Shaun Henry in the back corner of the end zone for a touchdown late in the first half.

4. Freshman quarterback Jacob Rodriguez shows his athleticism with a 24-yard run.

3. Nick Grant blocks a William & Mary field goal attempt to preserve the shutout.

2. Keytaon Thompson breaks several tackles for a 40-yard run, setting up a UVA touchdown.

1. Brennan Armstrong delivers the long ball to Demick Starling for a 65-yard touchdown.