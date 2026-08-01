Two transfers who have made good early impressions for Virginia's offense

Football coaches at every level are loath to give away secrets at any time, especially after three preseason practices. In an age where news can go viral in seconds, they want to keep future opponents guessing for as long as possible.

Still, UVA offensive coordinator Des Kitchings may have shed some light on a couple of important position battles when he spoke with reporters after Friday's workout in Charlottesville. When asked specifically about running back Jekail Middlebrook and receiver Jacquon Gibson, he was highly complimentary of the two transfers.

Remember that there are still four weeks until Virginia's season opener against N.C. State in Scott Stadium. Much can change in that time, including injuries and other players taking advantage of practice and scrimmage opportunities.

Still, reading between the lines, it seems that Middlebrook and Gibson both figure to be key contributors, if not necessarily starters. Each comes from a less successful program, but Kitchings compared them favorably with productive players from previous seasons.

Middlebrook can 'get skinny'

Middlebrook amassed 1,228 all-purpose yards (752 rushing, 412 receiving, on returns) and scored seven total touchdowns last season for a Middle Tennessee State team that finished 3-9. He's battling Tennessee transfer Peyton Lewis for the starting running back job.

And while Lewis was a more heralded high school recruit and comes from a bigger, more successful school, Middlebrooks' versatility and attitude may work to his advantage in Virginia's offense.

"I like Jekail as a runner, and from my history of coaching the backs too, man, you love guys that are three phase guys, runners, pass catchers, and pass blockers," Kitchings said on Friday.

"And Jekail, in my time being around here him for now eight, seven months, I don't think the guy's ever had a bad day, right? And just being around him in the building. But his versatility, right, his ability to get skinny and when he needs to, he's shown some physicality when he needs to. He reminds me of a young man I coached back at NC State called named Matthew Dayes, who was a really good running back for us back then.

"So, and the thing about Jekail, the man, he just, he appreciates the opportunity. Every day is a great day, which I appreciate that about him, and I'm excited for what he brings to us this fall."

For the uninitiated, "getting skinny" means finding a way to run through slim holes provided by blockers.

Earlier in the week, head coach Tony Elliott also praised Middlebrook, who may seem a bit undersized at 5-10 and 198 pounds. Lewis, for comparison, is 6-1 and 212 pounds.

"He's just unassuming, kind of flies below the radar a little bit," Elliott said of Middlebrook. "But then when he steps on the grass, he's just steady; he just makes plays, he just finds a way, right? And this is kind of where evaluations can be very important tricky, right?

"Because you see tape and I saw some really good things on tape, but until you get them and you get to work with them, you don't really realize what you had. And so this was one that I'm like, man, I knew there was something there, but man, he's got even more than what I was anticipating."

Gibson is 'flash'

If Middlebrook was frustrated with a lack of victories, how do you think Gibson felt? He caught 63 passes for 616 yards for a UMass team that was, by all metrics, the worst in FBS last season. The Minutemen went 0-12 and were outscored 463-133.

That didn't stop the Cavaliers from recruiting him once he hit the portal. Kitchings used the term "flash" to describe him -- the same adjective he applied to presumptive No. 1 receiver Rico Flores Jr. and returning slot receiver Kam Courtney. Gibson is likely to challenge Courtney for the starting slot position.

"I tell you what, I like about and appreciate with Jacquon. Obviously his experiences, but you can tell he's a football mind. He loves football," Kitchings said.

"I don't know what production he's going to have this year, so not to project anything, but his personality traits, his work habits, his positivity is very similar to Malik Washington, to Cam Ross, guys that played in the slot for us that have done very well for us here. I just think his DNA of him and his competitive spirit that he's going to do some good things for us this fall."

For reference, Washington caught a school-record 110 passes for 1,428 yards and nine touchdowns in 2023, his only season as a Cavalier, and now plays for the NFL's Miami Dolphins. Ross had 53 receptions for Virginia in 2024 and is currently in the Denver Broncos' training camp.