Which transfers will make an immediate impact for Virginia football?

Fall camp begins Wednesday. The final preparations for the 2026 season are underway, and soon, the 2026 Virginia football team will debut at Scott Stadium.

A big part of this new Cavaliers squad will be their transfer class. However, some of those additions may take some time to acclimate to ACC play, while others might excel from game one.

Here are four transfers who will make an immediate impact for Virginia, starting Aug. 29 against NC State.

QB Beau Pribula

As the starting quarterback, Pribula has already made an impact long before the regular season starts. But once the season opener begins, a few traits may stand out — namely that Pribula is a strong runner, can bulldoze through defenders and has a deep ball that perhaps went under the radar on tape.

He is taller than Chandler Morris, and certainly a superior runner. Pribula’s arm might not be leagues behind the gunslinging Morris as some believe. Pribula has both upside and a solid floor to produce early results. His highlights paint a promising picture:

RB Jekail Middlebrook

In terms of versatility, Middlebrook might be the safest option among Virginia’s running backs. He is an elite receiving threat (top five nationally in receiving yards by an RB in 2025) and a capable blocker in pass protection.

While Peyton Lewis appeared to have an inside track a few months ago, perhaps things have shifted ahead of Cavaliers training camp.

But regardless of who starts, expect Middlebrook to have a firm grip on the third-and-long role, and perhaps the third-and-medium spot as well.

S Brandyn Hillman

A natural fit in the Devin Neal role, Hillman’s starting status should be written in ink. He is a high-floor player who commits to fine-tuning details. He hits hard, rarely misses a tackle, and has the strength to punish skill-position players who attempt to run past him.

That last point is where he might receive the most acclaim. Hillman has a highlight hit reel that will certainly elicit some reactions:

WR Rico Flores Jr.

With Flores, everything starts with blazing speed. Flores will be one of the fastest wideouts the Cavaliers have had over the past few years — which should electrify the home crowd at Scott Stadium. Flores also has an ultra-competitive mindset, which should also earn him early love from Virginia fans. He shares that fiery passion with other transfers, as well as returners who came inches away from winning an ACC Championship.