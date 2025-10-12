Updated ACC Standings: No. 12 Georgia Tech Still On Top, Virginia Close Behind
No. 12 Georgia Tech was one of the few top teams in the ACC to play this week. Virginia, Duke and Miami were all on bye and did not play any conference games this week. Even though these top dogs did not get any reps this weekend, there are plenty of other matchups that had some implications on the standings.
Here is how the ACC looks after week seven:
1. Georgia Tech (6-0, 3-0)
2. Virginia (5-1, 3-0)
3. Duke (4-2, 3-0)
4. SMU (4-2, 2-0)
5. Miami (5-0, 1-0)
6. Pittsburgh (4-2, 2-1)
7. Clemson (3-3, 2-2)
8. Louisville (4-1, 1-1)
9. California (4-2, 1-1)
10. Wake Forest (4-2, 1-2)
11. NC State (4-3, 1-2)
12. Virginia Tech (2-5, 1-2)
13. Syracuse (3-3, 1-2)
14. Stanford (2-4, 1-2)
15. North Carolina (2-3, 0-1)
16. Florida State (3-3, 0-3)
17. Boston College (1-5, 0-4)
Major Games This Week
SMU vs. Stanford
The next top team to see action was SMU. The Mustangs hosted Stanford for a conference matchup. SMU made easy work of the Cardinals, beating them handedly, 34-10. SMU moves to 4-2 on the season including a perfect 2-0 mark in the ACC, so far.
SMU continues to prove they belong in the ACC in their second season in the conference. The Mustangs finished with an 11-3 record in their first season in the ACC. They also went 8-0 in conference play so success against their newest rivals has come very easy to this team. Including their start to 2025, SMU has yet to lose a conference game in the ACC, with a perfect 10-0 record up until this point.
FSU vs Pitt
Another game that has implications on the standings was Florida State's upset loss to Pitt. FSU has really flown off the rails in recent weeks, dropping to 0-3 in conference play. The only team worse than them is a one-win Boston College team. The Seminoles simply cannot get it done in conference and now their comeback year is in extreme jeopardy, if not completely lost at this point.
On the other hand, the win really helped Pitt in the ranking. The Panthers are now 2-1 in the ACC and 4-2 overall. They sit just behind Miami, who has only played one ACC game so far this season. After a tough loss to open conference play against Louisville at home, Pitt has gone and won two ACC games, in a row.
First, Pitt dismantled Boston College, 48-7. Then this past weekend, the Panthers take down FSU, as I mentioned. Pitt's replacement at quarterback, Mason Heintschel, seems to be getting the job done after coaches benched Eli Holstein.
Clemson vs Boston College
This is not a huge game in terms of impacting the ACC landscape but it is extrmely impactful for Clemson. Quarterback Cade Klubnik suffered an ankle injury but was able to lead Clemson to a win over Boston College, 41-10. The victory brings Clemson to a .500 record, which is extremely sad to be celebrating for a Dabo Sweeney-led Tigers team. The win also brings them to a 2-2 record in the conference.
The upcoming conference schedule for Clemson looks extremely rough. Next week, they take on the SMU team that just dismantled Stanford. The week after that, Duke and quarterback Darian Mensah come into town. Finally, Florida State will make the trip to Death Valley. While Florida State has shown they might not be the team that everyone thought they were, so has Clemson. That could be a good matchup for the two programs.