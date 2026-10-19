Updated Bowl Projections For Virginia Football Following Loss to SMU

A season that began with hopes of a first-ever College Football Playoff appearance now faces the possibility of a postseason absence.

Saturday's 23-13 loss at No. 24 SMU leaves Virginia (4-3, 2-2 ACC) still two victories shy of bowl eligibility -- and with a limited number of opportunities to earn those wins.

Friday night's home game with Duke (4-2, 1-2) will be crucial to that quest. Virginia is 4-0 so far this season at Scott Stadium, and after Friday, the Cavaliers won't be home again until Nov. 14, when they host California.

Getting to six victories seemed to be the least of Tony Elliott's concerns back in August, especially after a decisive 34-8 opening victory over NC State. The Cavaliers had the nation's most experienced roster and seemingly plenty of depth at nearly every position.

But they've stumbled, particularly away from home; they're 0-2 in true road games, plus a 38-27 loss to West Virginia in Charlotte. An offense that has rolled up 161 points in four home games has managed just 47 in three games outside the Commonwealth.

That's what makes Friday's nationally televised game with Duke (7 p.m., ESPN) and the Nov. 14 game against Cal (3-4, 2-2) critical to Virginia's bowl chances.

The Cavaliers likely will be underdogs in road games against Wake Forest (6-1, 4-1) on Halloween and at Virginia Tech (5-2, 2-2) in the Nov. 28 regular-season finale. Even Bill Belichick's improved North Carolina squad (4-2, 2-1) could be favored in Scott Stadium on Nov. 21.

New Bowl Projections

Oct 17, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; Virginia Cavaliers quarterback Beau Pribula (7) runs with the ball against the SMU Mustangs during the second half at Gerald J. Ford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If they can continue to hold serve at home, the Cavaliers could finish with seven victories even without ever winning on the road. That would likely earn them a bid to one of the ACC's second-tier bowl tie-ins, such as the Dec. 26 Fenway Bowl in Boston or the Dec. 28 Military Bowl in Annapolis, Md.

A 6-6 mark would almost assuredly leave them at the bottom of the ACC's pecking order and probably earmark them for the Gasparilla Bowl in Tampa on Dec. 18, when some teams are just beginning their bowl preparation. (That would also conflict with final exams, if anyone still cares about that.)

There's always the chance that the Cavaliers rediscover their swagger, win out, and make their case for one of the ACC's more prestigious bowl tie-ins, like the Dec. 29 Pop Tarts Bowl in Orlando or the Dec. 31 Sun Bowl in El Paso, Texas.

But given their recent trend, it's also possible the Cavaliers enter their season finale needing to beat the improved and revenge-minded Hokies just to become bowl-eligible. That's a prospect Elliott hopes to avoid, but his team needs to get going soon.