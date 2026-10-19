Three Reasons Virginia Can Beat Duke, Three Reasons It Won't

Friday, the Cavaliers' season rolls on as they return to Scott Stadium for a primetime clash against Duke. It is a highly anticipated rematch of the 2025 ACC Championship Game — although neither team is currently close to ACC title contention.

Virginia is a narrow favorite, but this game could go either way. Here are three reasons the Cavaliers can (or cannot) beat the Blue Devils.

Reasons for optimism

1. Duke is on a two-game losing streak

The Blue Devils have scored no more than 25 points in both of their last two games. Both of those games were ACC defeats. Duke was 4-0 before the recent skid. Now that its momentum is gone, perhaps the Cavaliers stand a better chance at earning another conference win.

2. Previous boogeymen are gone

Few teams lost as much talent as the Blue Devils did this offseason. A grand total of 17 starters from the ACC Championship game are no longer with the program. That list includes the electric duo of quarterback Darian Mensah and receiver Cooper Barkate (now with Miami), plus receiver Que'Sean Brown (Virginia Tech) and a few NFL Draft selections.

Duke does still have some high-end talent (and portal replenishings), but the 2025 team was undoubtedly more dangerous than this 4-2 team is.

3. Virginia is much better in the turnover margin

So far, Duke has caught just one interception and forced four fumbles. Virginia, meanwhile, has snagged seven interceptions and forced two fumbles. In theory, the Cavaliers should have an advantage in terms of protecting the football while putting the Blue Devils in harm's way.

Reasons for pessimism

1. Nate Sheppard is one of the nation's top playmakers

This offense flows through one of the remnants of last year's ACC title team. Sheppard is averaging a whopping 5.9 yards per carry, and he's also Duke's leading receiver with 28 catches for 259 yards and four touchdowns. Sheppard is a true All-American candidate.

2. Duke offensive line is elite

Sheppard has been able to dominate due in large part to a dominant offensive line. Duke has allowed the fewest sacks in the ACC (two). In the run game, the Blue Devils are averaging 5.4 yards per carry.

Under Coach Manny Diaz, this team has consistently had a strong offensive line. That is still true in 2026.

3. Blue Devils defense is also fantastic

Duke currently has the second-best scoring defense in the ACC, allowing just 16 points per game. The Blue Devils are a technically sound unit, and have been able to shut down opponents despite a general drought in the sack department. That's a problem for a struggling Cavaliers offense,