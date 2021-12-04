Updating the College Football Playoff Picture on Championship Saturday

See how the results of Saturday’s conference championship games are impacting the College Football Playoff

Georgia (12-0) Michigan (11-1) Alabama (11-1) Cincinnati (12-0) Oklahoma State (11-1) Notre Dame (11-1) Ohio State (10-2) Ole Miss (10-2) Baylor (10-2) Oregon (10-2)

Big 12 Championship Game: No. 9 Baylor (11-2) defeats No. 5 Oklahoma State (11-2) 21-16

The Cowboys saw their CFP chances essentially eliminated with their loss to Baylor in the Big 12 Championship Game. Oklahoma State came into the weekend with a great opportunity to move into the top four of the final CFP rankings if No. 1 Georgia defeated No. 3 Alabama in the SEC Championship Game. With Baylor knocking Oklahoma State out of the playoff race, No. 6 Notre Dame now appears to be the team which could move into the top four with an Alabama loss to Georgia or if No. 2 Michigan or No. 4 Cincinnati loses their conference title games.

No. 6 Notre Dame, No. 7 Ohio State, and No. 8 Ole Miss are all idle this week, hoping to take advantage of chaos on Championship Saturday.

Those on the outside looking in are rooting for:

No. 1 Georgia to beat No. 3 Alabama

No. 21 Houston to beat No. 4 Cincinnati

No. 13 Iowa to beat No. 2 Michigan

SEC Championship Game, 4pm: No. 1 Georgia (12-0) vs. No. 3 Alabama (11-1)

In all likelihood, Georgia will make the College Football Playoff regardless of the outcome of the SEC Championship Game against Alabama. If the Bulldogs win, they will lock up the No. 1 seed in the playoff.

Alabama likely needs to win in order to keep a spot in the top four of the final CFP rankings, but No. 5 Oklahoma State certainly did the Crimson Tide a favor by losing to No. 9 Baylor in the Big 12 Championship Game. No two-loss team has ever made the College Football Playoff.

AAC Championship Game, 4pm: No. 21 Houston (11-1) vs. No. 4 Cincinnati (12-0)

Cincinnati can become the first team not from a Power Five conference (or Notre Dame) to make the College Football Playoff, but the Bearcats will need to remain perfect with a 13-0 record and a win over No. 21 Houston in the AAC Championship Game.

Big Ten Championship Game, 8pm: No. 2 Michigan (11-1) vs. No. 13 Iowa (10-2)

A win for Michigan over Iowa in the Big Ten title game will earn the Wolverines their first ever College Football Playoff appearance.