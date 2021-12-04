Skip to main content
    • December 4, 2021
    Updated:
    Original:

    Updating the College Football Playoff Picture on Championship Saturday

    See how the results of Saturday’s conference championship games are impacting the College Football Playoff
    Author:

    Current College Football Playoff Rankings

    1. Georgia (12-0)
    2. Michigan (11-1)
    3. Alabama (11-1)
    4. Cincinnati (12-0)
    5. Oklahoma State (11-1)
    6. Notre Dame (11-1)
    7. Ohio State (10-2)
    8. Ole Miss (10-2)
    9. Baylor (10-2)
    10. Oregon (10-2)

    Big 12 Championship Game: No. 9 Baylor (11-2) defeats No. 5 Oklahoma State (11-2) 21-16

    Updated College Football Playoff Picture

    The Cowboys saw their CFP chances essentially eliminated with their loss to Baylor in the Big 12 Championship Game. Oklahoma State came into the weekend with a great opportunity to move into the top four of the final CFP rankings if No. 1 Georgia defeated No. 3 Alabama in the SEC Championship Game. With Baylor knocking Oklahoma State out of the playoff race, No. 6 Notre Dame now appears to be the team which could move into the top four with an Alabama loss to Georgia or if No. 2 Michigan or No. 4 Cincinnati loses their conference title games.

    No. 6 Notre Dame, No. 7 Ohio State, and No. 8 Ole Miss are all idle this week, hoping to take advantage of chaos on Championship Saturday. 

    Those on the outside looking in are rooting for: 

    No. 1 Georgia to beat No. 3 Alabama

    Read More

    No. 21 Houston to beat No. 4 Cincinnati

    No. 13 Iowa to beat No. 2 Michigan

    SEC Championship Game, 4pm: No. 1 Georgia (12-0) vs. No. 3 Alabama (11-1)

    In all likelihood, Georgia will make the College Football Playoff regardless of the outcome of the SEC Championship Game against Alabama. If the Bulldogs win, they will lock up the No. 1 seed in the playoff.

    Alabama likely needs to win in order to keep a spot in the top four of the final CFP rankings, but No. 5 Oklahoma State certainly did the Crimson Tide a favor by losing to No. 9 Baylor in the Big 12 Championship Game. No two-loss team has ever made the College Football Playoff.

    AAC Championship Game, 4pm: No. 21 Houston (11-1) vs. No. 4 Cincinnati (12-0)

    Cincinnati can become the first team not from a Power Five conference (or Notre Dame) to make the College Football Playoff, but the Bearcats will need to remain perfect with a 13-0 record and a win over No. 21 Houston in the AAC Championship Game.

    Big Ten Championship Game, 8pm: No. 2 Michigan (11-1) vs. No. 13 Iowa (10-2)

    A win for Michigan over Iowa in the Big Ten title game will earn the Wolverines their first ever College Football Playoff appearance. 

    Oklahoma State Cowboys vs. Baylor Bears football
    Football

    Updating the College Football Playoff Picture on Championship Saturday

    12 seconds ago
    Jayden Gardner Virginia Cavaliers men's basketball
    Basketball

    Cardiac Cavs Strikes Again in Thrilling Victory over Pitt

    1 hour ago
    Anthony Poindexter, Penn State Nittany Lions Football
    Football

    Ten Candidates for the Virginia Football Head Coaching Job

    4 hours ago
    Jayden Gardner Virginia Cavaliers men's basketball
    Basketball

    Gardner’s Last-Second Jumper Saves Virginia From Collapse Against Pittsburgh

    16 hours ago
    Kadin Shedrick Virginia Cavaliers men's basketball
    Basketball

    Live Updates: Virginia Defeats Pittsburgh 57-56

    18 hours ago
    Jacob Rodriguez Virginia Cavaliers football
    Football

    Virginia QB Jacob Rodriguez Enters Transfer Portal

    Dec 3, 2021
    Bronco Mendenhall Virginia Cavaliers football
    Football

    UVA Sports World Reacts to Bronco Mendenhall’s Resignation

    Dec 3, 2021
    Camryn Taylor. Virginia Cavaliers women's basketball
    All Sports

    UVA Women’s Basketball Defeats William & Mary 60-44

    Dec 3, 2021