UVA Football: Defensive Back Ja'Maric Morris Out for Season with Torn ACL
The injury bug continues to plague the Hoos in fall camp as the same day it was confirmed Arkansas State transfer Makilan Thomas would be out for the next several months with a broken foot, a few hours later, Georgia State transfer Ja'Maric Morris announced he'd be out for the season with a torn ACL. Morris announced the news via his Instagram late Wednesday evening.
Earlier on Wednesday, Tony Elliott announced in his press conference that Morris suffered a knee injury during a one-on-one drill and "came down wrong on the knee," said Elliott. After scans, it was confirmed that Morris would be out for the year with a torn ACL, a tough loss for the Cavaliers' cornerback room and John Rudzinski's defense.
Morris originally committed to Virginia via the spring transfer portal this past May after recording two interceptions, 11 tackles, and two pass breakups in 2024 at Georgia State. Further, Morris posted an overall Pro Football Focus grade of 62.4 with a 57.7 coverage grade over 200 snaps last season. Before Georgia State, Morris played at UCF (2023), Hutchinson CC (2022), and Georgia Military College (2021).
This is the third injury the Cavaliers have experienced at cornerback this offseason, with Dre Walker expected to miss significant time due to a leg injury. Jam Jackson, who suffered a knee injury in April, will also miss time this fall.
With Morris out, the Virginia cornerback room is now composed of transfers Donavan Platt (Army), Kenan Johnson (Utah), Emmanuel Karnley (Miami), Jordan Robinson (Cincinnati), and Ja'Son Prevard (Morgan State).
Of these transfers, we have Platt as a starter, as he started all 14 games for the Army Black Knights last year. Alongside him, we have Utah transfer Kenan Johnson listed also as a starter, although with him coming off a knee injury and not listed as a starter this spring for Utah by most outlets, it's difficult to predict how he will fare in Charlottesville.
Karnley, who transfers over from Miami after not securing a starting spot, is in a similar spot to Johnson. However, his athleticism and potential he showed his freshman year at Arizona provides optimism for this fall. Between the two of them, we give the nod to the experienced veteran in Johnson, although fall training camp will be a battle for the two starting spots.
As for the rest of the secondary, the Hoos are still strong at safety with Devin Neal (Louisville) and the returning Antonio Clary leading the charge.
As the injuries stack up, it's definitely a little worrisome. The Cavaliers may have brought in a ton of transfers at every position; however, with this many injuries already stacking up through fall camp, it's difficult not to be concerned heading into the season.
Fall camp will continue full steam ahead as the Hoos season opener against Coastal Carolina on August 30th at Scott Stadium continues to approach.