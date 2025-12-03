Virginia Early Signing Day Tracker: Every Player Coming to the Program in 2026

While the Virginia Football program is getting set to try and win its first ACC Championship since 1995, the newest Cavaliers are putting pen to paper today and officially joining the program.

Stay locked in right here for the latest updates on the Cavaliers recruiting class, officially signees, and much more!

Full List of 2026 Early Signees

Name Position Height/Weight High School Hometown 247 Sports Ranking Rivals Ranking ESPN Ranking

Position-by-Position Breakdown

Offense

Defense

Top Commitments in the Class

Recruiting Surprises, Flips & Misses

Historical Context & Class Ranking

More Virginia Football News: