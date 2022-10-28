Skip to main content

UVA Football: How to Watch Virginia Cavaliers vs. Miami Hurricanes

How to watch or stream the Virginia Cavaliers football game against the Miami Hurricanes
The Virginia Cavaliers host the Miami Hurricanes on Saturday for an ACC Coastal clash in Charlottesville. See below for info on how to watch the game on TV, stream it online, or listen to it on the radio:

Game: Miami Hurricanes (3-4, 1-2 ACC) at Virginia Cavaliers (3-4, 1-3 ACC)

Location: Scott Stadium in Charlottesville, Virginia

Date/Time: Saturday, October 29th at 12:30pm

TV Channel: ACC Regional Sports Networks
Announcers: Tom Werme (Play-by-Play), James Bates (Analyst), Wiley Ballard (Sideline)

Click here for the full list of RSN affiliates for Miami at Virginia.

Live Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)

How to listen: SiriusXM 108 or 202, SXM App 965 | Virginia Sports Radio Network - click here for list of affiliates

Spread: Miami -3

Read a full preview of the game here: Virginia Football vs. Miami Game Preview, Score Prediction

Series History: Miami leads the all-time series 11-8, but UVA holds a 5-3 advantage in games played in Charlottesville. Virginia won the last meeting 30-28 in Miami in 2021 as the Hurricanes missed the game-winning field goal as time expired. This marks the first meeting between new ACC head coaches Tony Elliott (Virginia) and Mario Cristobal (Miami). 

