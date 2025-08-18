UVA LB Kam Robinson Set to Miss a "Couple of Games" Due to a Fractured Collarbone
The injury bug continues to riddle Virginia this fall camp, with star linebacker Kam Robinson now expected to be out with a collarbone injury that'll keep him off the field for the first few games of the season. Tony Elliott announced the news via his press conference on Monday.
Elliott went on to describe that Robinson, on the first day of full pads contact practice, took a hit in his collarbone and received a CT Scan that revealed a slight fracture. Robinson immediately had a procedure to fix the issue, but is expected to miss "a couple of games," said Elliott.
This past season, Kam Robinson finished second on the team in tackles with 64 total tackles, along with a team-leading five sacks, one pass deflection, one interception, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery. In his freshman season in 2023, Robinson was third on the team in tackles with 71, adding one sack, one pass deflection, and two interceptions (one for a touchdown). Robinson was set to be the focal point of defensive coordinator John Rudzinski's defense.
Despite the injury, the Cavaliers have plenty of depth at linebacker to fill in until Robinson can return.
How does Virginia replace Robinson?
James Jackson leads the charge despite missing five games last season due to injury. The Pulaski, Virginia native recorded 45 tackles and two sacks in 2024 while starting all seven games he played. In 2023, Jackson was a star for the Cavaliers as he was second on the team in tackles with 80 in addition to recording one sack, five pass deflections, and the game-sealing interception over No. 10 North Carolina in Chapel Hill. Now in his fifth college football season, Jackson provides the Cavaliers with a veteran presence.
Alongside Jackson, Trey McDonald, who filled in for Jackson during his injuries last season, is now expected to start as the replacement for Robinson. In 2024, McDonald finished fourth on the team in tackles with 57 and recorded one sack and one interception. The experience McDonald gained this past year will give him a leg up this season in continuing to allow the Virginia linebacker unit to be a position of strength.
As for depth, Eastern Kentucky transfer Maddox Marcellus slots after leading his team in tackles with 97 while adding one interception, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery, which he returned for a touchdown this past season.
Senior Stevie Bracey is another linebacker option despite missing all last season due to injury. In the spring game, Bracey starred, recording eight tackles, one tackle-for-loss, one pass breakup, one forced fumble, and one safety. Another standout in the spring game, sophomore Myles Brown led all players with 11 tackles and six solo stops.
Junior Landon Danley saw reps this spring to round out the Virginia linebacker unit. This past fall, in minimum time, Danley recorded a forced fumble against Coastal Carolina and a tackle-for-loss against North Carolina.
The injury to Robinson is extremely unfortunate, although this unit's depth makes this situation much better than it would've been in other years.
The Cavaliers open up their season on August 30th at 6 pm against Coastal Carolina at Scott Stadium in Charlottesville, Virginia.