Virginia LB Maddox Marcellus Dazzles In Performance Against Virginia Tech
There was a big concern around the Cavaliers after they lost their star linebacker Kam Robinson to a torn ACL. However, Virginia answered the call and put together its best defensive performance of the season. One of the stars of the performance was Madoox Marcellus, who filled in for Robinson.
Marcellus stepped up big for the Cavaliers on Saturday and was a consistent playmaker for the Hoos defense. Marcellus was flying to the ball and made play after play for the Cavaliers. He got things started on the opening possession with an interception after a tipped pass from Fisher Camac. It would set the tone for the rest of the game. Marcellus found himself in multiple one-on-one situations with Virginia Tech quarterback Kyron Drones and made the play every time. He finished with nine tackles (three solo), a tackle for loss, an interception, and a half sack. Whatever was dialled up, Marcellus was executing to perfection on Saturday. It was his best performance of the season, and the former Eastern Kentucky linebacker showed that he can be the teams best player on defense.
His head coach, Tony Elliot, talked about his play on Saturday night.
“That's awesome. I pointed that out in the locker room cuz at his previous institution, he was a starter. He hadn't started a game this year, up until now had been in a kind of a backup role where he was rotating and to fill in on this stage and to lead us with I think nine tackles, a half a sack and an interception just shows the type of young men that we have in that locker room. And I texted Kam before the game, and I told him the boys are ready and we won't go get this one for him,” said Elliot. “All the guys know that without Kam Robinson, you know, we're not in this position. And so I'm pretty sure that Maddox was motivated for his teammate and for the rest of his teammates. And there, he was really excited for his opportunity. And that's what you tell guys. All you can ask for is an opportunity, and you just got to be prepared and ready. And so just super proud of him and um playing, you know he got banged up there was down on the ground with his shoulder, and went to the sideline, you know, got a quick drink of water and was ready to finish. So so super proud of him."
Marcellus also graded out very well on Pro Football Focus. He was also the fourth-highest graded player on defense Saturday night with a 75.7 defensive grade. Marcellus also graded out well in run defense (75.6), and a pass rush grade of 72.4. Marcellus now has 42 tackles, 1.5 sacks, a passed defensed, and an interception this season. With his performance and the defense as a whole, Virginia is in the ACC Conference title game and has a good chance of winning it next Saturday night. Not bad for a player who played primarily a reserve role this year but was ready for his opportunity when it presented itself.
